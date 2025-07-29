$41.800.02
No accidents occurred at the occupied ZNPP: the Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of a "jump in radiation background" in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Ministry of Energy and SNRIU refute information about an increase in the radiation background in the Zaporizhzhia region, confirming that the indicators are normal. The IAEA also did not record any emergency events at the ZNPP, and the Center for Countering Disinformation explains the inaccuracy of the circulated videos.

No accidents occurred at the occupied ZNPP: the Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of a "jump in radiation background" in Zaporizhzhia

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, amid reports of increased radiation levels in the Zaporizhzhia region, stated that the radiation background in the region is within normal limits, UNN reports.

Information about an alleged "jump in radiation background" in Zaporizhzhia is being spread on social networks and some Telegram channels. According to official information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as of 21:20, the radiation, chemical, and biological protection unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted air measurements. The condition is within normal limits - 0.14 µSv/h 

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry also noted that, according to information from the IAEA's permanent monitoring mission at the ZNPP, no emergency events occurred at the occupied nuclear power plant.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine noted that none of the departmental, state, and public automated radiation monitoring posts recorded any changes in the radiation background at the ZNPP and in the observation zone. The gamma dose rate in the air in the Zaporizhzhia region and throughout Ukraine is within background values.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the video circulating online is accompanied by statements that it requires attention and clarification, although the author himself admits that he does not want to "incite panic."

However, the information in the video is unreliable, as the gamma background level in the Zaporizhzhia region due to natural radiation is 10-17 µR·h-1 and can fluctuate within normal limits. The dosimeter shown in the video does not provide accurate readings due to insufficient calibration time (less than 10 seconds). To obtain accurate data on radiation levels, more time and more precise readings are needed. It is also important to note that sensors measuring the radiation background in temporarily occupied territories are only accessible to the IAEA, and this organization provides confirmed information regarding radiation levels in such zones 

- stated the CPD.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, during gusts of wind, an increase in radiation levels was recorded. The wind was coming from the temporarily occupied Russian territories.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine gave an official assessment of the radiation level in the Zaporizhzhia region. They assured that there is currently no threat to the population, but monitoring of the situation continues.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
International Atomic Energy Agency
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
