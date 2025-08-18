Russians lack the technological capabilities to launch ZNPP - Hrynchuk

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 3588 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 37296 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 50644 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 34045 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 53709 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 68778 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 125338 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 149032 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91962 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88999 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.6m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 37821 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emergedPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 25066 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 28437 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideo10:02 AM • 23015 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 11547 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 12753 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 29760 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 37247 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 50599 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 125310 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Giorgia Meloni
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 46336 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 40348 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 75077 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 62998 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 129799 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Construction
United States dollar
KAB-500

Russians lack the technological capabilities to launch ZNPP - Hrynchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that the Russians do not have the technological capabilities to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Their presence at the station creates a danger for the whole world due to their disregard for international safety rules.

Russians lack the technological capabilities to launch ZNPP - Hrynchuk

Russian invaders do not have the technological capabilities to launch the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Their presence makes the situation dangerous for the whole world, said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, writes UNN.

Details

The state of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and its occupation remain very dangerous, as every day of occupation by Russians, who completely ignore all international safety rules and thus endanger the entire world

- Hrynchuk said.

The Minister emphasized that the Russians do not have the technological capabilities to connect the ZNPP.

Regarding the connection of the ZNPP by the Russians, neither IAEA experts nor our experts see any technological possibility to connect it. The plant, as before, does not generate electricity, but is powered by Ukraine's energy system

- Hrynchuk explained.

Addition

At the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, water supply problems for cooling six reactors have sharply increased. The IAEA warns that the situation could escalate into a dangerous crisis for Europe.

Smoke was recorded in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP cargo port. The incident highlights the threats of the occupation of Europe's largest nuclear facility.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Technologies
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Europe
Ukraine