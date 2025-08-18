Russian invaders do not have the technological capabilities to launch the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Their presence makes the situation dangerous for the whole world, said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, writes UNN.

Details

The state of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and its occupation remain very dangerous, as every day of occupation by Russians, who completely ignore all international safety rules and thus endanger the entire world - Hrynchuk said.

The Minister emphasized that the Russians do not have the technological capabilities to connect the ZNPP.

Regarding the connection of the ZNPP by the Russians, neither IAEA experts nor our experts see any technological possibility to connect it. The plant, as before, does not generate electricity, but is powered by Ukraine's energy system - Hrynchuk explained.

Addition

At the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, water supply problems for cooling six reactors have sharply increased. The IAEA warns that the situation could escalate into a dangerous crisis for Europe.

Smoke was recorded in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP cargo port. The incident highlights the threats of the occupation of Europe's largest nuclear facility.