$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1614 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 5720 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 14038 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 10599 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 9856 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 8190 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 5844 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 7888 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11546 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27360 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.9m/s
77%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 66038 views
Putin gave his terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Sybiha on night strikes on UkraineVideoNovember 25, 07:46 AM • 4498 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and RomaniaNovember 25, 07:57 AM • 7728 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 46839 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 37157 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 14041 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27361 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 79962 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 108238 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 98188 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 848 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 37587 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 64741 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 65913 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 73166 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
Gold

Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1626 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP needs a special status and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement. This comes amid increased efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to end the war.

Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Tuesday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would need a "special status" and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine if a peace deal is reached. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

No matter which side of the line it ends up on, there will have to be a cooperation agreement, or at least an atmosphere of cooperation.

- he said.

Grossi's comments came as the administration of US President Donald Trump stepped up efforts to end the war. American and Ukrainian officials are trying to narrow differences on a draft peace plan that includes provisions for the future of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Without peace, there is a risk of a nuclear accident. Until the war stops, or there is a truce, or the guns fall silent, there is always the possibility that something will go very, very wrong. No operator can operate a nuclear power plant when on the other side of the river is another country that is resisting and may take action against it.

- he said in an interview.

A draft US-backed 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, as seen in a copy reviewed by Reuters, envisages restarting the plant under IAEA supervision with an equal distribution of generated electricity between Russia and Ukraine.

Joint, not joint - I don't want to go into that, because it's politics... But that's what Ukraine and Russia will decide at some point. But one thing is clear: the IAEA is indispensable in this situation.

- said Grossi.

The six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP have been in cold shutdown since 2022, relying on external power lines and emergency systems to prevent a complete blackout. The IAEA maintains a constant presence at the facility to monitor safety amid ongoing shelling.

As the publication notes, Russian troops seized the plant - the largest in Europe, with six reactors - in the first weeks of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The plant does not generate electricity, but both sides regularly accuse each other of military actions that jeopardize nuclear safety.

Zaporizhzhia NPP connected to backup power for the first time in six months - IAEA09.11.25, 03:43 • 12135 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Reuters
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine