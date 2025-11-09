ukenru
Zaporizhzhia NPP connected to backup power for the first time in six months - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power transmission line has been connected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, providing backup power for the first time in six months. This is an important step for nuclear safety, confirmed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Zaporizhzhia NPP connected to backup power for the first time in six months - IAEA

The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line has been reconnected to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after repairs, providing backup power for the first time in six months, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on social media platform X, according to UNN.

This is a crucial step for nuclear safety. Along with the restoration of the 750 kV Dniprovska line last month, this is a good day for nuclear safety.

- the post reads.

Recall

It was previously reported that after a month-long interruption, the IAEA confirmed the restoration of external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. One of the lines remains under repair, and the agency continues to work on its restoration.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsTechnologies
Energy
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency