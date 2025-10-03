Grossi discusses with Russia and Ukraine proposals for restoring external power supply to ZNPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is discussing with Russia and Ukraine detailed proposals for restoring external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which has been using emergency backup power for the past ten days. This was reported by the IAEA press service, according to UNN.

Both sides state that they are ready to carry out the necessary repair work on their sections of the front line. But this requires improving the security situation on the ground so that technical specialists can perform their important work without risking their lives. I am in constant contact with high-ranking officials from Russia and Ukraine to achieve this important goal as soon as possible. - Grossi said.

He noted that the facility's emergency diesel generators are currently operating without problems, and fuel supplies are also sufficient.

However, this is an unprecedented situation that needs to be resolved without further delay. This is a matter of nuclear safety, and its resolution is in everyone's interest. - Grossi added.

Recall

Ukraine is ready, provided that the safety of Ukrainian specialists is guaranteed, to repair the backup power line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Recently, the Russians have already repaired one of the diesel generators that broke down.