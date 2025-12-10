Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP

The outlines of a future peace agreement for Ukraine are becoming clearer. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

As the publication notes, the terms of peace should look like this:

Ukraine is a sovereign state whose borders are protected by international security guarantees;

Ukraine should become part of the European Union and restore its economy with large investments from the US and European countries.

The author of the publication notes: Donald Trump can disrupt this version of the agreement with his pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's European partners. This could lead to Ukraine and its European partners and allies deciding not to stop fighting the Russian occupiers, despite heavy losses and destruction.

This means it will be bad for everyone. Trump should reassure Ukraine and Europe, not try to force them to make concessions to the Russians - the publication says.

In addition, the author of the material, citing a Ukrainian official involved in the negotiation process but wishing to remain anonymous, publishes some points of the negotiations:

EU membership and security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine will join the European Union as early as 2027. Such rapid accession worries some EU states. But the Trump administration believes it can overcome the resistance of Hungary and Slovakia, which are currently the biggest opponents of Kyiv's EU membership. Membership will promote trade and investment. But most importantly, it will force Ukraine to fight the harmful culture of corruption at the state level.

At the heart of this war is the question of whether Ukraine can become a European country. According to the author of the publication, Ukraine's rapid EU membership is already a victory. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin opposes this, as he believes that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people";

The United States will provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those provided by Article 5 to protect Ukraine in the event of a Russian breach of the agreement.

At the same time, the reliability of US guarantees, according to the author, is undermined by the updated National Security Strategy. The author notes that the new document undermines the NATO alliance on which these guarantees are based. At the same time, the Trump team states that it is committed to continuing US intelligence support for Ukraine, which is a necessary condition for security;

Size of the Ukrainian army

Ukraine's sovereignty will be protected from any Russian veto. But negotiators are still resolving delicate issues – in particular, regarding the limitation of the Ukrainian army. This refers to an increase from 600,000 to 800,000 military personnel, which roughly corresponds to the size of the Ukrainian army after the war. But Kyiv rejects any official constitutional restrictions, as Russia wants. Regardless of the nominal size of the army, officials say there may be additional forces, such as the National Guard, which already exists in Ukraine;

Demilitarized zone

A demilitarized zone will be created along the entire ceasefire line: from Donbas in the northeast to the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south. Beyond this demilitarized zone will be a deeper zone where the use of heavy weapons will be prohibited. This line will be carefully monitored, similar to the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea;

"Territorial exchange" and Zaporizhzhia NPP

"Territorial exchange" is an integral part of the agreement, but Ukraine and the US are still negotiating how the borders will run. Russia demands that Ukraine cede approximately 25% of the territory of the Donetsk region, which it still holds. The Trump team argues that Ukraine will likely lose most of this territory in battles over the next six months, and therefore should make concessions now to avoid casualties. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has no right, according to the Constitution of Ukraine, to cede territory to the Russians;

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, will no longer be under Russian occupation. Negotiators are discussing the possibility that the US could take over the management of the facility. As the author of the publication notes, this is appealing to some Ukrainian officials, as it would provide American protection against Russian aggression;

Investments and economic recovery

The Trump administration will seek to promote investment and economic development in Ukraine. One source of funding will be Russian assets worth more than $200 billion, which are currently frozen in Europe. Trump's negotiators have already proposed providing Ukraine with $100 billion from these funds for damages. The amount may be increased.

High-ranking Trump administration officials insist that they "are not pushing Ukraine into a deal it doesn't like."