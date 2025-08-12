Smoke recorded in the area of the cargo port of Zaporizhzhia NPP, consequences are being established - Ministry of Energy

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 6234 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7798 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12823 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28249 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30080 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35153 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22496 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17087 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13945 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14936 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 6242 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 28253 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30084 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35155 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30536 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30398 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 29043 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185700 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128557 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244558 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

Smoke recorded in the area of the cargo port of Zaporizhzhia NPP, consequences are being established - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Smoke was recorded in the area of the cargo port of Zaporizhzhia NPP. The incident highlights the threats of the occupation of Europe's largest nuclear facility.

Smoke recorded in the area of the cargo port of Zaporizhzhia NPP, consequences are being established - Ministry of Energy

Smoke is observed in the area of the cargo port of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The exact location of the fire and its possible consequences are currently being determined, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

The ministry emphasized that the cargo port is located outside the protected perimeter of the plant itself.

This incident once again draws attention to the threats posed by the Russian occupation of Europe's largest nuclear facility. The constant deployment of Russian military equipment and personnel on the territory of the ZNPP, as well as continuous psychological pressure on the Ukrainian staff of the plant, is a gross violation of international law and fundamental principles of nuclear safety.

- the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy added that any provocations or military actions on the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP could lead to unpredictable and catastrophic consequences for the entire continent.

The only way to restore nuclear safety is the immediate and complete demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the full control of the legitimate operator – Ukrainian SE NNEGC "Energoatom".

- the ministry summarized.

Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy06.08.25, 12:59 • 52260 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Europe