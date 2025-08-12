Smoke recorded in the area of the cargo port of Zaporizhzhia NPP, consequences are being established - Ministry of Energy

Smoke is observed in the area of the cargo port of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The exact location of the fire and its possible consequences are currently being determined, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

The ministry emphasized that the cargo port is located outside the protected perimeter of the plant itself.

This incident once again draws attention to the threats posed by the Russian occupation of Europe's largest nuclear facility. The constant deployment of Russian military equipment and personnel on the territory of the ZNPP, as well as continuous psychological pressure on the Ukrainian staff of the plant, is a gross violation of international law and fundamental principles of nuclear safety. - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy added that any provocations or military actions on the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP could lead to unpredictable and catastrophic consequences for the entire continent.

The only way to restore nuclear safety is the immediate and complete demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the full control of the legitimate operator – Ukrainian SE NNEGC "Energoatom". - the ministry summarized.

