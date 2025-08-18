$41.340.11
Gas injection from Azerbaijan may begin before the heating season - Hrynchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Ukraine is negotiating with Azerbaijan regarding gas injection. This may happen before the heating season if the contract is concluded on time.

Gas injection from Azerbaijan may begin before the heating season - Hrynchuk

Ukraine is negotiating with the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR regarding gas injection. If successful, this will happen before the heating season. This was stated by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, reports UNN correspondent.

We are currently negotiating, the Azerbaijanis are interested. If we manage to conclude the contract, we will be in time for the heating season.

Hrynchuk added that it is currently difficult to say how many strikes were carried out by the Russians on SOCAR facilities.

It is currently difficult to talk about strikes on SOCAR facilities. Too many strikes are being carried out.

- the minister noted.

Addition

Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that Ukraine's energy system is operating stably. She noted that the system remains fragile and vulnerable due to constant enemy shelling, especially in frontline regions.

At the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, problems with water supply for cooling six reactors have sharply increased. The IAEA warns that the situation could escalate into a crisis dangerous for Europe.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Oil
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Azerbaijan
Europe
Germany
Ukraine