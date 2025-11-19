High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo specialists have restored the operation of the high-voltage line that supplies power to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. Since November 14, the ZNPP has been powered by a single line, which is a violation of international nuclear safety requirements.
The operation of the high-voltage line supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was restored today, reported on Wednesday by NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.
Context
As noted by NAEK, since November 14, after another Russian shelling, the ZNPP has been powered by a single line, "which is a gross violation of international nuclear safety requirements."
"After the previous power supply, the line restored today managed to be in operation for less than a week. And before that, it was de-energized for about six months, since May. The reasons for the outages are regular Russian shelling that damages wires, insulation, and the lightning protection cable, causing breaks and short circuits," Ukrenergo explained.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian energy workers have had to restore power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant more than 40 times. 10 times the ZNPP completely lost power from the Ukrainian energy system.
