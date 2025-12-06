$42.180.00
The Diplomat

NPPs were forced to reduce generation capacity due to Russian attack on energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity due to a massive Russian strike on energy infrastructure. Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily remained without external power, the 750 kV line remains disconnected.

NPPs were forced to reduce generation capacity due to Russian attack on energy infrastructure

Due to Russia's massive attack on the energy infrastructure overnight, Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. This was stated by Anatoliy Zamulko, head of the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine, on the air of the Yedyni Novyny marathon, UNN writes.

The increase in the capacity of nuclear power plants to nominal values will occur gradually – as soon as energy workers restore the networks damaged by enemy shelling

- he noted.

Energy workers are already carrying out emergency recovery work to restore electricity supply to consumers and repair equipment as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, as a result of today's massive attack, the volume of previously predicted consumption restriction measures has been forcibly increased. Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Find out the time of power outages at your address on the official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region," the Ministry of Energy reports.

Unfortunately, as a result of today's massive attack, the volume of previously predicted consumption restriction measures has been forcibly increased. Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Find out the time of power outages at your address on the official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region

- the Ministry of Energy reports.

In addition, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was temporarily left without external power. Currently, the 330 kV line is energized. However, the 750 kV line still remains disconnected.

Gross violations of international nuclear safety requirements during Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which provides power for the own needs and power output of nuclear power plants, should not be ignored by the world community. Russian policy of energy terrorism must be stopped

- emphasized in the post.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Russia attacked 10 regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles, injuring at least 8 people. More than two dozen houses, energy facilities, the railway station in Fastiv, and warehouses were damaged.

Alla Kiosak

