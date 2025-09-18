IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution

The 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted the resolution "Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards in Ukraine." The document, supported by 62 member states, calls on the Russian Federation for the immediate de-occupation and demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and its return under the full control of the Ukrainian authorities, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

According to the agency, the resolution, initiated by Ukraine and its international partners, became another signal from the world community about the unacceptability of Russian actions that jeopardize the nuclear safety of the entire continent.

"We are grateful to every country that supported this important document. 62 votes 'for' is a clear position of the civilized world: nuclear terrorism is unacceptable, and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP must be immediately returned under Ukraine's control," said Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk. "We will continue to work with the IAEA and our partners to ensure the implementation of every point of this decision."

The resolution contains a direct call for the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from the ZNPP. The document confirms that the Zaporizhzhia NPP and all nuclear facilities in Ukraine must operate under the full sovereign control of competent Ukrainian authorities.

The resolution also reaffirmed the mandate and continuous work of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP – despite Russia's constant attempts to undermine its activities.

The presence of Agency experts means that every incident, every risk, and every attack will be recorded and brought to the international level.

At the same time, the Resolution recalled Russian strikes on the Chornobyl exclusion zone and damage to the New Safe Confinement, which creates risks for international nuclear safety.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine considers this resolution a step towards restoring nuclear safety.

In addition, Ukraine insists on increasing international pressure on Russia to fully and unconditionally implement all IAEA resolutions and return the Zaporizhzhia NPP under Ukraine's control.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022.