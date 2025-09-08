$41.220.13
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 406 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 1430 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 9460 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 15464 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 20670 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 25816 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39650 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61333 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75545 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 126162 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 107712 views
Financial Times

No reactor at Zaporizhzhia NPP can be launched, safety risks are increasing - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

IAEA head Rafael Grossi stated that no ZNPP reactor can be safely launched due to the unstable situation and threat to the seven pillars. The water level in the cooling pond is approaching critical, and military activity near the plant increases the risks.

No reactor at Zaporizhzhia NPP can be launched, safety risks are increasing - IAEA

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which was seized by Russian invaders, remains tense. Currently, none of the ZNPP reactors can be launched. This was announced by IAEA head Rafael Grossi during a speech to the Board of Governors, UNN reports with reference to the Agency's official website.

The safety situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains unstable, with six of the seven pillars remaining under threat. Only one off-site power line remains, posing serious safety risks. All six reactors are in cold shutdown, and no reactor can be safely started under current conditions.

- Grossi said.

He also added that the level in the cooling pond had dropped to 13.4 m, approaching the threshold of 12.0 m, below which cooling systems fail.

Measures to isolate the inlet channel offer short-term relief, but a long-term solution, such as a pumping station, is needed. Current military activity, including attacks very close to the ZNPP site, is of deep concern, adding tension and risk 

- Grossi emphasized.

Addition

In response to statements made by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on September 2, 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine emphasizes that Russia, by seizing the ZNPP, is creating critically dangerous conditions for its operation and using the facility as a tool of warfare.

The IAEA received information about a new dam at the ZNPP that provides cooling for the reactors, but does not have access to it. This complicates the assessment of the nuclear safety situation at the plant.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine