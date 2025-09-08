The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which was seized by Russian invaders, remains tense. Currently, none of the ZNPP reactors can be launched. This was announced by IAEA head Rafael Grossi during a speech to the Board of Governors, UNN reports with reference to the Agency's official website.

The safety situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains unstable, with six of the seven pillars remaining under threat. Only one off-site power line remains, posing serious safety risks. All six reactors are in cold shutdown, and no reactor can be safely started under current conditions. - Grossi said.

He also added that the level in the cooling pond had dropped to 13.4 m, approaching the threshold of 12.0 m, below which cooling systems fail.

Measures to isolate the inlet channel offer short-term relief, but a long-term solution, such as a pumping station, is needed. Current military activity, including attacks very close to the ZNPP site, is of deep concern, adding tension and risk - Grossi emphasized.

Addition

In response to statements made by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on September 2, 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine emphasizes that Russia, by seizing the ZNPP, is creating critically dangerous conditions for its operation and using the facility as a tool of warfare.

The IAEA received information about a new dam at the ZNPP that provides cooling for the reactors, but does not have access to it. This complicates the assessment of the nuclear safety situation at the plant.