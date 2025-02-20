Bessent: US may adjust sanctions against Russia depending on Russia's readiness to negotiate over war in Ukraine

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92310 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112303 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149911 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53222 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106631 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64595 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 92316 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140776 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22232 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51246 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133054 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134948 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163366 views
Bessent: US may adjust sanctions against Russia depending on Russia's readiness to negotiate over war in Ukraine

Bessent: US may adjust sanctions against Russia depending on Russia's readiness to negotiate over war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39310 views

The US Treasury Secretary announces the possibility of easing sanctions against Russia if the war is negotiated.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made it clear that easing sanctions against Russia could be a subject of negotiations over the war in Ukraine, saying that the US is ready to either tighten or ease sanctions depending on Russia's readiness to negotiate, in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

"That would be a very good characterization," he said in response to a question about possible adjustments in either direction, "the President intends to end this conflict very quickly.

Bessent said that some recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that US President Donald Trump was misinformed about the war were "inappropriate" and that they brought "daylight" to US-Ukraine relations.

On Wednesday, Trump called Zelenskiy a "dictator" and, as the newspaper notes, "increased pressure on Kyiv to accept the terms of the agreement to end the war." The Ukrainian president objected to the US and Russia negotiating the deal without Ukraine's participation.

Bessent said Zelenskiy assured him before the Munich Security Conference over the weekend that Ukraine would sign a $500 billion deal to transfer rights to Ukrainian minerals, but has not yet signed. The deal, he said, would lay the groundwork for an "elegant" plan proposed by Trump to end the war.

"The sequence of what had to happen was this: bring the Ukrainians closer to the United States through economic ties, convince the American people, the American public, get them on our side," Bessent said. - "And then to tell the Russians: come to the negotiating table with a very strong message that if we need to, we will increase sanctions.

"The US, having a greater economic interest in Ukraine, provides a security shield," Bessent said.

Trump also suggested in a post on his Truth Social social network that Zelensky should hold elections in his country, which remains under martial law due to the war. 

Asked about the president's remarks, Bessent said it was "probably necessary" for Ukraine to "move forward in the democratic process" after he described visiting a children's hospital that had been bombed during a recent visit to the country.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

