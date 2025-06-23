$41.830.15
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the "Patients of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
New Zealand announced an aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

New Zealand has announced an aid package for Ukraine totaling 16 million New Zealand dollars, equivalent to over 9 million US dollars. These funds are intended for military and humanitarian aid, as well as to support Ukrainians displaced to neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announced a new support package for Ukraine worth 16 million (over 9 million New Zealand dollars) ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague this week. This was stated in a statement by the Government of New Zealand, writes UNN.

New Zealand stands in solidarity with Ukraine. Its defensive war is now in its fourth year, and our condemnation of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion remains unwavering

- said Luxon.

It is noted that New Zealand will contribute NZ$4 million ($2.3 million) to two multinational funds providing lethal and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine: the NATO Security Assistance and Training Mission for Ukraine (NSATU) fund and the UK- and Latvia-led "Drone Coalition" for Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense has significant implications not only for the security of the Euro-Atlantic region but also for the Indo-Pacific. We must continue to work with other members of the international community to uphold the rules-based order that serves all our interests

- said Peters.

New Zealand will also provide NZ$7 million ($4.1 million) for further humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected communities in Ukraine and NZ$1 million ($593,000) for Ukrainians displaced in neighboring countries.

The scale of need remains immense as Russia continues to bombard densely populated civilian areas of Ukraine

- notes Luxon.

The new support package follows recently announced sanctions targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" and other individuals facilitating Russia's war in Ukraine.

It is crucial that the international community continues to pressure Russia to end the war and engage in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine

- said Peters.

New Zealand introduces new sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" and beyond: what is envisaged19.06.25, 12:25 • 2666 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Winston Peters
New Zealand
Latvia
NATO
The Hague
United Kingdom
Ukraine
