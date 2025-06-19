New Zealand introduces new sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" and beyond: what is envisaged

New Zealand is introducing new sanctions against Russia targeting war enablers, as well as Russia's "shadow fleet," the country's government reported on June 19, writes UNN.

Details

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announced new sanctions against key enablers of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine," the statement said.

This latest round of sanctions, it is reported, "targets entities involved in Russia's military-industrial complex, enablers from North Korea, Iran, and Belarus, as well as vessels that are part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'."

"New Zealand must continue to hold Russia and its enablers accountable. Military support from entities from North Korea, Iran, and Belarus has helped Russia continue its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," Peters said.

These new sanctions, it is indicated, are aimed at another 18 individuals and organizations that have helped Russia's war effort.

In addition, 27 vessels of the "shadow fleet" have also been added to the sanctions list. Those who enable the operation of Russia's "shadow fleet," the statement explains, engage in illegal activities to circumvent sanctions, including by transporting Russian oil at a price exceeding the G7+ oil price cap, which New Zealand approved last year.

Addendum

As part of its sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on over 1,800 individuals, organizations, and vessels, as well as a number of trade measures since March 2022.

