Australia imposes sanctions on part of Russia's shadow fleet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

Australia has for the first time imposed targeted sanctions against 60 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet, which were used to circumvent international restrictions. The restrictions will affect the vessels' access to ports, their insurance, and maintenance.

Australia imposes sanctions on part of Russia's shadow fleet

The Australian government has imposed targeted sanctions on 60 vessels associated with Russia's shadow fleet. This is the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on the shadow fleet. This is stated on the country's government website, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that Russia uses these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and support the war against Ukraine.

Operating through deceptive methods, including changing flags, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet facilitates the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods. These sanctions reaffirm Australia's steadfast commitment to ensuring that Russia and those who facilitate its illegal invasion of Ukraine are held accountable

- stated the Australian government in a message.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak called this decision by Ukraine's partner a "strong step". 

This is Australia's first sanctions strike specifically against the fleet, and it is immediately maximally targeted and strong. The restrictions will affect vessels' access to ports, their insurance, and maintenance. A number of vessels were recommended by our sanctions group

- Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

In total, Australia has imposed over 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence has identified 238 vessels belonging to the Russian Federation's shadow fleet and 31 captains who service these illegal routes. With their assistance, Russia and Iran circumvent oil sanctions and deliver sanctioned oil.

According to various data, the Russian shadow fleet consists of 600 to 1,000 vessels, mostly old tankers.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Australia
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Iran
