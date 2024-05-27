Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kuleba discusses Global Peace Summit and bilateral relations with his New Zealand counterpart

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kuleba discusses Global Peace Summit and bilateral relations with his New Zealand counterpart

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23938 views

They discussed the Peace Summit and the development of bilateral cooperation: Kuleba had a conversation with his New Zealand counterpart

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters. The parties discussed the Global Peace Summit and ways to develop our bilateral cooperation. Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

I spoke with Foreign Minister Winston Peters to express gratitude to New Zealand for its support of Ukraine and for imposing new sanctions on Russia. We discussed the Global Peace Summit and ways to develop our bilateral cooperation

 - Kuleba wrote.

Recall

On Monday, May 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for an increase in the supply of additional air defense systemsand support for Ukraine's strikes on military targets in Russia during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

