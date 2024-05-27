Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kuleba discusses Global Peace Summit and bilateral relations with his New Zealand counterpart

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters. The parties discussed the Global Peace Summit and ways to develop our bilateral cooperation. Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

I spoke with Foreign Minister Winston Peters to express gratitude to New Zealand for its support of Ukraine and for imposing new sanctions on Russia. We discussed the Global Peace Summit and ways to develop our bilateral cooperation - Kuleba wrote.

Recall

On Monday, May 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for an increase in the supply of additional air defense systemsand support for Ukraine's strikes on military targets in Russia during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council .