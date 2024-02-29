New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37871 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 145205 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87767 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 315857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261756 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200279 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252825 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158939 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372414 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73677 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 145205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 315857 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261756 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33201 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32822 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89159 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95981 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28635 views

New Zealand imposed additional sanctions on 61 Russian individuals and companies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russia

New Zealand announced today a new package of sanctions against Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. UNN reports with reference to the government of the country.  

Details 

The new sanctions reportedly include:

  • imposing a price cap on oil of Russian origin within the framework of the Group of Seven +;
  • introduction of a clear ban on the export of restricted goods to Russia and Belarus through third countries; 
  • inclusion in the list of 61 individuals and companies to counteract tax evasion attempts. 

"New Zealand has imposed sanctions on another 61 Russian individuals and entities, including those involved in procurement networks to evade sanctions," the statement said. 

As noted, the sanctions list includes organizations that purchase technologies for the Russian defense industry and the top management of some Russian banks. The sanctions also include individuals involved in arms purchases from North Korea.

"These new sanctions are New Zealand's contribution to the collective international effort to limit Russia's ability to finance its aggressive war against Ukraine and to ensure that New Zealand is not used as a conduit to circumvent sanctions," said Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Russia has been buying electronics for tanks from Japan to circumvent sanctions - media28.02.24, 16:29 • 24148 views

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from in order to take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

 "They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use the special methods we have to conduct examinations. The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin added. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Winston Peters
G7
New Zealand
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87