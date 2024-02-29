New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russia

New Zealand announced today a new package of sanctions against Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. UNN reports with reference to the government of the country.

Details

The new sanctions reportedly include:

imposing a price cap on oil of Russian origin within the framework of the Group of Seven +;

introduction of a clear ban on the export of restricted goods to Russia and Belarus through third countries;



inclusion in the list of 61 individuals and companies to counteract tax evasion attempts.



"New Zealand has imposed sanctions on another 61 Russian individuals and entities, including those involved in procurement networks to evade sanctions," the statement said.

As noted, the sanctions list includes organizations that purchase technologies for the Russian defense industry and the top management of some Russian banks. The sanctions also include individuals involved in arms purchases from North Korea.

"These new sanctions are New Zealand's contribution to the collective international effort to limit Russia's ability to finance its aggressive war against Ukraine and to ensure that New Zealand is not used as a conduit to circumvent sanctions," said Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from in order to take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use the special methods we have to conduct examinations. The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin added.

