Russia has been buying electronics for tanks from Japan to circumvent sanctions - media

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39748 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 154042 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92158 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326653 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202526 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237977 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253157 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159261 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372486 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 81331 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 154119 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 326744 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230116 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269062 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27106 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37010 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34061 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94484 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101159 views
Russia has been buying electronics for tanks from Japan to circumvent sanctions - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24148 views

Russia has been buying electronics for tanks from Japan to circumvent sanctions - media

Russia has been buying electronics for tanks from Japan to circumvent sanctions - media

The Russian company Uralvagonzavod has been purchasing electronics for tanks from two Japanese companies to circumvent sanctions through China and Belarus. This is reported by the Japanese edition Nikkei, according to UNN.

It is noted that in 2022, the Shenzhen 5G High-Tech Innovation company was registered in China, which involved a person from the entourage of the Belarusian dictator Lukashenka.

This company purchased electronics components and navigation equipment for tanks from two Japanese companies, Metrol and Oriental Motor.

After that, the components necessary for the production of tanks used by Russia in the war against Ukraine were transited through two more Belarusian companies to Uralvagonzavod.

At the same time, Nikkei notes that representatives of Metrol and Oriental Motor denied that they had sold their products to the Chinese company.

The publication also notes that Shenzhen 5G High-Tech has established cooperation with the Taiwanese company Attoptic and purchased components for the production of tank sights from it, which were later also supplied to Uralvagonzavod.

According to Nikkei, the U.S. and British governments have already received information about these deals, which allow Russia to obtain the necessary components for production, and are preparing proposals to strengthen the sanctions regime.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from, so that they can take appropriate measures.

Addedthat the sanctions regime is in effect, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was manufactured, because in many cases the Russians erase numbers and manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.

Thanks to the cooperation of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and foreign journalists, three people who supplied goods to Russia bypassing sanctions were arrested in the Netherlands - Ruvin30.01.24, 11:57 • 24354 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarNews of the World
Taiwan
China
Ukraine
