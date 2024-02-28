Russia has been buying electronics for tanks from Japan to circumvent sanctions - media

The Russian company Uralvagonzavod has been purchasing electronics for tanks from two Japanese companies to circumvent sanctions through China and Belarus. This is reported by the Japanese edition Nikkei, according to UNN.

It is noted that in 2022, the Shenzhen 5G High-Tech Innovation company was registered in China, which involved a person from the entourage of the Belarusian dictator Lukashenka.

This company purchased electronics components and navigation equipment for tanks from two Japanese companies, Metrol and Oriental Motor.

After that, the components necessary for the production of tanks used by Russia in the war against Ukraine were transited through two more Belarusian companies to Uralvagonzavod.

At the same time, Nikkei notes that representatives of Metrol and Oriental Motor denied that they had sold their products to the Chinese company.

The publication also notes that Shenzhen 5G High-Tech has established cooperation with the Taiwanese company Attoptic and purchased components for the production of tank sights from it, which were later also supplied to Uralvagonzavod.

According to Nikkei, the U.S. and British governments have already received information about these deals, which allow Russia to obtain the necessary components for production, and are preparing proposals to strengthen the sanctions regime.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from, so that they can take appropriate measures.

Addedthat the sanctions regime is in effect, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was manufactured, because in many cases the Russians erase numbers and manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.

Thanks to the cooperation of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and foreign journalists, three people who supplied goods to Russia bypassing sanctions were arrested in the Netherlands - Ruvin