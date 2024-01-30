Thanks to the cooperation of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and foreign journalists, three people who supplied goods to Russia bypassing sanctions were arrested in the Netherlands - Ruvin

The cooperation between Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and foreign media resulted in the arrest in the Netherlands of three people who were supplying goods for military needs to Russia in circumvention of sanctions. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his tg-channel following a meeting with representatives of leading foreign media, UNN reports.

We are sincerely grateful to the international investigators whose professional activities help to block Russian routes of illegal supply of foreign microelectronics to equip enemy missiles and drones. Among the latter, we have a successful case of cooperation with journalists from the Netherlands. Their investigation led to the arrest of three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that was working to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. Such small local steps help to increase the effectiveness of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country - Ruvin noted.

In general, the meeting was attended by representatives of the largest media outlets from the United States, France, Germany, Spain, Japan and a number of other countries. Journalists from The New York Times, The Guardian, Reuters, Kyodo News, France 5 and other media had the opportunity to see with their own eyes the weapons that Russia systematically uses to attack Ukraine, kill civilians and destroy civilian and infrastructure facilities.

"In a time of war, open communication with international partners allows us to counter Russian disinformation and fake news, convey truthful information and draw even more attention to the situation in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, KSRIFE experts have identified hundreds of components of Russian weapons. Presentation of clear and documented facts of Russia's crimes against Ukraine through the international media contributes to a more objective understanding of the situation and support of the international community. Evidence of crimes will become the basis for legal accountability and will be used in international trials," Ruvin said during a conversation with journalists.

Dutch authorities have arrested three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that allegedly worked to circumvent European sanctions against Russia.

Oleksandr Ruvin: In 2023, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise conducted 30 thousand examinations on the facts of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which will become evidence for the International Criminal Court