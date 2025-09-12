New Zealand lowers price cap on Russian oil

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced that his country is lowering the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel, joining Canada, the EU, and the UK. This was reported on the government's website of New Zealand, according to UNN.

Lowering the price cap from $60 per barrel to $47.60 is a deliberate step to reduce critical oil revenues that fuel Putin's illegal war against Ukraine. - Peters stated.

The country also imposed sanctions against Russian entities involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine. Among them are Russia's military intelligence, Unit 29155 of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.

Russian state structures illegally used malicious software against Ukrainian government networks. This is New Zealand's 32nd package of sanctions. It targets 19 individuals and legal entities, as well as 19 vessels - stated on the government's website.

New Zealand has already added over 1900 individuals, legal entities, and shipping vessels to its sanctions list, and has also introduced a number of trade measures.

The Japanese government introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes freezing the assets of 47 companies and 9 individuals from Russia, as well as a number of structures involved in the aggression against Ukraine.