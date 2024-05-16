New Zealand introduces a new package of anti-Russian sanctions

New Zealand has added 28 individuals and 14 legal entities to the list of anti-Russian sanctions, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said, Reuters reports, UNN.

Details

It is specified that under the new package of sanctions, New Zealand targets individuals and legal entities involved in the transfer of weapons from the DPRK and Iran to Russia. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, the new sanctions are also "aimed at those who facilitate the forced relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

New Zealand plans to strengthen cooperation with NATO and contribute to support for Ukraine