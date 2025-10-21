$41.760.03
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
Mosquitoes appear in Iceland for the first time: scientists blame global warming – The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Mosquitoes, specifically the species Culiseta annulata, have been recorded in Iceland for the first time, a phenomenon linked to global warming. Three specimens were discovered in the Kjós region, which may indicate the species' establishment in the country.

Mosquitoes appear in Iceland for the first time: scientists blame global warming – The Guardian

For the first time in history, mosquitoes have been recorded in Iceland – a country that was considered one of the few places on Earth where these insects could not survive. Scientists attribute this to global warming, which is making the climate increasingly favorable for new species. This is stated in the material of The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Matthias Alfredsson, an entomologist at the Icelandic Institute of Natural Sciences, confirmed that three specimens of the species Culiseta annulata – two females and one male – were found in the Kjós region, in the Kíðafell area.

All of them were collected from grape ropes during a collection aimed at attracting moths

he said.

The mosquitoes were discovered by scientist Björn Hjaltason, who first published the finding in the Facebook group "Insects in Iceland."

At dusk on October 16, I noticed a strange fly on a red wine ribbon. I immediately suspected what was happening and quickly caught the fly. It was a female

he said.

The species Culiseta annulata is known for its cold resistance and ability to survive winter in basements and sheds, so scientists do not rule out that it may establish itself in Iceland.

Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists13.10.25, 08:41 • 3270 views

Previously, the country remained almost the only place on the planet without mosquitoes – next to Antarctica. However, Iceland is warming four times faster than the rest of the Northern Hemisphere: glaciers are melting, and fish species from southern latitudes are already appearing in coastal waters.

Scientists warn: climate change is leading to the expansion of mosquito habitats worldwide. This year, eggs of the Aedes aegypti and Asian tiger mosquitoes – carriers of dengue fever, Zika virus, and other tropical diseases – were found in the UK.

New Zealand's oceans are warming 34% faster than the global average, threatening human settlements08.10.25, 09:38 • 3337 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
The Guardian
Antarctica
New Zealand
Iceland
Great Britain