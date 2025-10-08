New Zealand's oceans are warming 34% faster than the global average, threatening human settlements

In the coming decades, over a thousand homes on New Zealand's coast will be at risk due to the threat of extreme weather conditions.

According to a new report, New Zealand's coastal economies are at risk of flooding and storm damage.

The three-year update of the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ's "Our Environment 2025" compiles statistics on research materials from five areas:

air;

atmosphere and climate;

freshwater;

land;

marine environment.

A new report, "Our Marine Environment 2025," recently emerged, painting an alarming picture for New Zealand's oceans and coasts. The problems are related to warming, rising sea levels, increasing heat, as well as ocean acidification and sea wave levels.

The key threat is as follows:

Hundreds of thousands of buildings, with an approximate value of $180 billion, are located in problematic areas. About 1,300 coastal homes could suffer significant damage from extreme weather conditions.

The coastal zone is under real pressure… and the importance of this coastal environment is absolutely critical - says Dr. Alison Collins, chief scientific advisor to the local ministry.

Some regions will experience a sea level rise of 20-30 cm by 2050.

A sea level reaching such a height means that a coastal storm that used to occur every 100 years could start happening every year - warn specialists working on the study.

The new report also highlights the critical role of coastal habitats. Wetlands, mangroves, dunes, and estuaries not only support biodiversity, but they also act as natural buffers against floods and erosion.

It is indicated that the negative impact on ocean health affects the natural biodiversity and economy of the region, as well as health and well-being.

The report concludes by identifying key knowledge gaps where better data and monitoring can make the biggest difference to decisions and outcomes.

In July 2025, some areas of New Zealand were hit by heavy rains and winds. Authorities warned that the deterioration of weather conditions would continue.