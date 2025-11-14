$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 49927 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 59661 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 27682 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 20485 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhoto10:19 AM • 16045 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 15890 views

UNN offers a selection of five iconic films from the early 2000s, including "Gladiator," "The Departed," and "The Dark Knight." These films shaped modern cinema and remain captivating to watch.

Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend

The first years of the new millennium gave us many iconic films that shaped modern cinema and still remain captivating to watch. UNN offers a nostalgic selection of films that you can watch in your free time.

Gladiator (2000)

Ancient Rome - an era of honor, strength, and vast conquests, when unyielding legions shook the world, and conquered lands bowed before the might of the empire. Among all the commanders, there was none more capable and devoted to Rome than Maximus. But fate takes a sharp turn: honesty and nobility are not inherent in everyone. The old emperor saw Maximus as his own heir, but after his death, the legitimate son does not want a rival. He decides to get rid of the commander, turning his death into a spectacular fight in the arena.

However, Maximus is not going to end his journey until he exacts his revenge.

• Genre: action, adventure, drama, historical;

• Country: USA, Great Britain;

• Director: Ridley Scott;

• Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi.

The Departed (2006)

As a child, Colin Sullivan often crossed paths with mob leader Frank Costello, who took the boy under his wing and helped him embark on a path that benefited him. As an adult, Colin successfully graduates from the police academy to work in the police as Costello's informant. At the same time, academy graduate Billy Costigan is tasked with infiltrating Costello's gang and providing information to law enforcement. Both undercover agents intersect in their own way with criminal psychologist Madolyn Madden. Meanwhile, Costigan's nerves are on edge, as Costello has learned that there is a traitor among his men, and with Sullivan's help, he tries to expose him at all costs.

• Genre: drama, crime, thriller;

• Country: USA, Hong Kong;

• Director: Martin Scorsese;

• Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Batman continues his fight against the crime that has engulfed Gotham, and in this mission, he is not alone - Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent stand by him, doing everything they can to support the hero. However, despite a series of successes, the atmosphere in the city does not become safer: residents are afraid to leave their homes, not knowing where and when the next criminal will strike. The reason for the chaos is the appearance of a new adversary, a mysterious and brilliant criminal genius named Joker.

A dangerous confrontation unfolds between him and Batman, which will determine the future of all Gotham. But can even the Dark Knight defeat an enemy who is always one step ahead?

• Genre: action, drama, crime, thriller;

• Country: USA, Great Britain;

• Director: Christopher Nolan;

• Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Once, the dark lord Sauron lost the all-powerful Ring, and since then has sought to reclaim it. By chance, the artifact is found by the hobbit Bilbo Baggins, who lives to be 111 years old, unaware of its true power. Later, the wizard Gandalf gives the ring to Frodo, who shows resilience to its temptation. Together with Sam, he embarks on a dangerous journey to destroy the cursed item that brings only misfortune. Allies appear on their path, and the heroes have to go through hunger, fear, and countless trials, in a world with magical landscapes and enchanting music.

• Genre: New Zealand, USA;

• Country: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy;

• Director: Peter Jackson;

• Cast: Alan Howard, Noel Appleby, Sean Astin, Sala Baker, Sean Bean, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

John Nash is an outstanding scientist who, from a young age, showed extraordinary mathematical abilities and made a real breakthrough in his field. He had a talent for deciphering ciphers and solving the most complex problems, but the true sphere of his genius was game theory, which he radically changed. But despite his scientific achievements, life prepared a trial for him that forever affected his fate.

• Genre: drama, biography;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Ron Howard;

• Cast: Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Christopher Plummer, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg.

Olga Rozgon

