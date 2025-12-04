New Zealand resident ate a Fabergé pendant worth $19,000

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
11:09 PM • 1438 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
09:56 PM • 4176 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 13606 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 21566 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 26946 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 20742 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 24569 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 23267 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24809 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29903 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
99%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materialsDecember 3, 02:45 PM • 5734 views
Winter 2025/26 will be warmer than normal, but with sharp drops to -18°C – UkrhydrometcenterDecember 3, 05:03 PM • 4864 views
Ukrenergo once again announced hourly power outages on December 4 across UkraineDecember 3, 05:18 PM • 3556 views
Canadian oil plummets to a year-low: raw material surplus and Trump's tariffs crash prices – BloombergDecember 3, 06:11 PM • 3174 views
The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's teamVideo07:02 PM • 4066 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 26948 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 33835 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 50292 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 52734 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 61638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 59495 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 62246 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 116812 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 90356 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 106049 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Gold
Diia (service)

New Zealand resident ate a Fabergé pendant worth $19,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

In New Zealand, a man swallowed a Fabergé pendant worth 33,000 New Zealand dollars in a store. Police are waiting for the jewelry to pass naturally, and the suspect will appear in court on December 8.

New Zealand resident ate a Fabergé pendant worth $19,000

In New Zealand, a man attempted to steal a Fabergé pendant by swallowing it in a store in Auckland. Police are waiting for the ornament to pass naturally, and the suspect is due to appear in court on December 8. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW, The Guardian, Associated Press.

Details

New Zealand police have arrested a jewelry store visitor for attempting to steal a Fabergé pendant worth 33,000 New Zealand dollars (about 19,000 US dollars).

The 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is accused of swallowing a Fabergé egg pendant at Partridge Jewelers in Auckland.

It is noted that store employees saw him swallow it.

Auckland's city patrol group responded within minutes and detained the man inside the store.

- said Gray Anderson, the head of the city's central district police.

After his arrest, the man underwent a medical examination. Police are now waiting for the pendant to pass naturally.

According to DW, the limited-edition pendant called "Octopussy" in the shape of a Fabergé egg was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film.

According to the description on the store's website, the stolen egg, 8.4 cm high, is made of gold, covered with green enamel, and decorated with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. A total of 50 such copies were made.

The egg opens, and inside is a hidden octopus made of 18-carat yellow gold with white gold suction cups and black diamond eyes.

- the description says.

According to law enforcement officers, everything now depends on time and the suspect's digestive system. He is due to appear in court on December 8.

Recall

At a Christie's auction in London, the Fabergé "Winter Egg" sold for 22.9 million pounds sterling (approximately 30.2 million dollars), setting a new world record for Fabergé items. This imperial egg, commissioned by Nicholas II in 1913, became the most expensive Fabergé work sold at auction.

Fourth suspect arrested in Louvre robbery in Paris28.11.25, 19:01 • 4107 views

Vita Zelenetska

CultureCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Brand
Film
Gold
Associated Press
The Guardian
New Zealand
London