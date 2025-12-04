New Zealand resident ate a Fabergé pendant worth $19,000

In New Zealand, a man attempted to steal a Fabergé pendant by swallowing it in a store in Auckland. Police are waiting for the ornament to pass naturally, and the suspect is due to appear in court on December 8. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW, The Guardian, Associated Press.

New Zealand police have arrested a jewelry store visitor for attempting to steal a Fabergé pendant worth 33,000 New Zealand dollars (about 19,000 US dollars).

The 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is accused of swallowing a Fabergé egg pendant at Partridge Jewelers in Auckland.

It is noted that store employees saw him swallow it.

Auckland's city patrol group responded within minutes and detained the man inside the store. - said Gray Anderson, the head of the city's central district police.

After his arrest, the man underwent a medical examination. Police are now waiting for the pendant to pass naturally.

According to DW, the limited-edition pendant called "Octopussy" in the shape of a Fabergé egg was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film.

According to the description on the store's website, the stolen egg, 8.4 cm high, is made of gold, covered with green enamel, and decorated with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. A total of 50 such copies were made.

The egg opens, and inside is a hidden octopus made of 18-carat yellow gold with white gold suction cups and black diamond eyes. - the description says.

According to law enforcement officers, everything now depends on time and the suspect's digestive system. He is due to appear in court on December 8.

At a Christie's auction in London, the Fabergé "Winter Egg" sold for 22.9 million pounds sterling (approximately 30.2 million dollars), setting a new world record for Fabergé items. This imperial egg, commissioned by Nicholas II in 1913, became the most expensive Fabergé work sold at auction.

