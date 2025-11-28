Fourth suspect arrested in Louvre robbery in Paris

Paris police have arrested a man believed to be the fourth member of a gang that stole jewelry from the Louvre on October 19, the city prosecutor said Friday. According to Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor leading the investigation, all four suspects involved in the daring robbery are now in custody. This is stated in the Associated Press material, writes UNN.

Details

The 39-year-old detainee has six previous convictions, including for possession of stolen goods, for which he received a suspended sentence in 2010. He has been preliminarily charged with robbery committed by an organized gang, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and criminal conspiracy, which carries up to 10 years in prison if proven guilty.

Four more suspects detained in France in connection with Louvre robbery

According to the prosecutor, the gang's loot is estimated at 88 million euros, not including the historical value of the jewels for France. The statement does not specify the exact role of the arrested person in the robbery, which was carried out during the day using angle grinders, a cargo lift, and disguises as workers in bright vests.

Three other individuals previously detained for questioning were released without charge.

Investigators continue to work to find the stolen jewels and establish the role of each person in this organized criminal group, as well as to find out how the theft was planned and carried out - added Beccuau.

According to the investigation, the robbery was carried out by a team of four people: two entered the Apollo Gallery in the Louvre, where the jewels were, and two others waited outside on motorcycles to transport them.

