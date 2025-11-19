Louvre to install 100 video cameras and police station after robbery - BBC
Kyiv • UNN
The Louvre plans to install 100 video cameras by the end of 2026 and open a police station on its premises. These measures are part of a security enhancement program following a robbery on October 19, 2025, during which eight pieces of jewelry were stolen.
The Louvre will install 100 video cameras after a high-profile robbery in late October 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.
Details
During a speech at the French National Assembly, museum director Laurence des Cars stated that these cameras would be installed by the end of 2026.
In addition, a police station will appear on the territory of the Louvre, and a security coordinator position will be created within the museum itself. This is reported to be part of a 20-measure security enhancement program announced by the Louvre's management after the robbery.
Context
On October 19, 2025, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced a robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "major robbery" of the Louvre lasted for seven minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals entered from outside using a lift."
The perpetrators stole eight pieces of jewelry from the museum, which officials say are of "incalculable" value. The main target of the perpetrators was the Apollo Gallery, which houses a historical collection of France's crown jewels.
The thieves also attempted to steal the crown of Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III, which features eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of security, this theft was avoided.
On October 22, three days after the audacious crime, the Louvre reopened.
Recall
In early November 2025, one of the suspects in the Louvre robbery case - a 38-year-old woman - was officially charged. Another suspect was released.