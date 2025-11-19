Louvre to install 100 video cameras and police station after robbery - BBC

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4176 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7138 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7938 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10882 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 13975 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20339 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17762 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16063 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18729 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36046 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4216 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4360 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16366 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36054 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36224 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26248 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29829 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31074 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48401 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43723 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Louvre to install 100 video cameras and police station after robbery - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Louvre plans to install 100 video cameras by the end of 2026 and open a police station on its premises. These measures are part of a security enhancement program following a robbery on October 19, 2025, during which eight pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Louvre to install 100 video cameras and police station after robbery - BBC
Photo: pixabay

The Louvre will install 100 video cameras after a high-profile robbery in late October 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

During a speech at the French National Assembly, museum director Laurence des Cars stated that these cameras would be installed by the end of 2026.

In addition, a police station will appear on the territory of the Louvre, and a security coordinator position will be created within the museum itself. This is reported to be part of a 20-measure security enhancement program announced by the Louvre's management after the robbery.

Context

On October 19, 2025, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced a robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "major robbery" of the Louvre lasted for seven minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals entered from outside using a lift."

The perpetrators stole eight pieces of jewelry from the museum, which officials say are of "incalculable" value. The main target of the perpetrators was the Apollo Gallery, which houses a historical collection of France's crown jewels.

The thieves also attempted to steal the crown of Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III, which features eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of security, this theft was avoided.

On October 22, three days after the audacious crime, the Louvre reopened.

Recall

In early November 2025, one of the suspects in the Louvre robbery case - a 38-year-old woman - was officially charged. Another suspect was released.

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the WorldEvents
Gold
France