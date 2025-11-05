New ambassadors from Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia have begun their work in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of four countries – Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia. The Head of State congratulated the diplomats on the start of their mission and outlined the main areas of cooperation. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international support for Ukraine and thanked the new diplomatic representatives for their readiness to develop partnership relations.

The newly appointed ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia are beginning their diplomatic mission in Ukraine. Today I received credentials and congratulated them on the start of their mission – stated the President.

According to him, separate negotiations were held with each ambassador, during which they discussed support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, and the development of bilateral relations.

I value every partnership and the opportunities we can realize together. Thank you for supporting our state – emphasized Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy announced new aid from Lithuania before winter: "Before winter, they are with us again"