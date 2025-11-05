ukenru
05:06 PM • 2630 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 9152 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15240 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22142 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 20137 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21125 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 28677 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22502 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21354 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18366 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
New ambassadors from Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia have begun their work in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

President Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia. Support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the development of bilateral relations were discussed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of four countries – Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia. The Head of State congratulated the diplomats on the start of their mission and outlined the main areas of cooperation. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international support for Ukraine and thanked the new diplomatic representatives for their readiness to develop partnership relations.

The newly appointed ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia are beginning their diplomatic mission in Ukraine. Today I received credentials and congratulated them on the start of their mission 

– stated the President.

According to him, separate negotiations were held with each ambassador, during which they discussed support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, and the development of bilateral relations.

I value every partnership and the opportunities we can realize together. Thank you for supporting our state 

– emphasized Zelenskyy.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Chile
New Zealand
Somalia
Lithuania
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine