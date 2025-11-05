Zelenskyy announced new aid from Lithuania before winter: "Before winter, they are with us again"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, during which he discussed energy assistance, the security situation in the region, and coordination of actions on the international stage. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the Lithuanian leader for his unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing that Lithuania's assistance has continued since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

A good conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Lithuania has been helping us a lot since the beginning of this war, and we greatly appreciate all the support provided. – the president emphasized.

The Ukrainian leader separately noted a new proposal for energy support, which is critically important on the eve of winter.

Now, before the start of winter, when we need energy support, Lithuania is again ready to help us. Gitanas offered gas support. Thank you for that. We agreed that our teams will work. – Zelenskyy reported.

During the conversation, the presidents also discussed threats to Lithuania from Belarus – in particular, hybrid attacks through migration flows and air provocations.

We discussed possible threats to Lithuania from Belarus through hybrid attacks with migration waves and air objects. I offered our help. We will work to ensure more security in our region and in friendly Lithuania. – the head of state noted.

According to the president, the parties also coordinated their positions in diplomacy and further steps in the near future.

The Ukrainian leader informed his colleague about the situation on the battlefield, emphasizing the resilience of Ukrainian defenders.

