03:51 PM • 1110 views
Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8178 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17959 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 17833 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 19625 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 26904 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22150 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21097 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18190 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 37227 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
Electricity outage schedules
Zelenskyy announced new aid from Lithuania before winter: "Before winter, they are with us again"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, discussing energy aid and the security situation. Lithuania offered support regarding gas, which is critically important ahead of winter.

Zelenskyy announced new aid from Lithuania before winter: "Before winter, they are with us again"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, during which he discussed energy assistance, the security situation in the region, and coordination of actions on the international stage. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the Lithuanian leader for his unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing that Lithuania's assistance has continued since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

A good conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Lithuania has been helping us a lot since the beginning of this war, and we greatly appreciate all the support provided.

– the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy visited the front in Donetsk region and stated the need to increase drone production04.11.25, 19:50 • 3514 views

The Ukrainian leader separately noted a new proposal for energy support, which is critically important on the eve of winter.

Now, before the start of winter, when we need energy support, Lithuania is again ready to help us. Gitanas offered gas support. Thank you for that. We agreed that our teams will work.

– Zelenskyy reported.

During the conversation, the presidents also discussed threats to Lithuania from Belarus – in particular, hybrid attacks through migration flows and air provocations.

We discussed possible threats to Lithuania from Belarus through hybrid attacks with migration waves and air objects. I offered our help. We will work to ensure more security in our region and in friendly Lithuania.

– the head of state noted.

According to the president, the parties also coordinated their positions in diplomacy and further steps in the near future.

The Ukrainian leader informed his colleague about the situation on the battlefield, emphasizing the resilience of Ukrainian defenders.

Lithuanian capital's airport temporarily closed due to unknown drone: flights delayed05.11.25, 13:43 • 1578 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine