Zelenskyy visited the front in Donetsk region and stated the need to increase drone production

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian military personnel in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region, where some of the fiercest battles are taking place. The head of state awarded the best fighters and emphasized that drones are now a key element of defense. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

There must be more drones – of all types. This is currently a key component of combat operations – Zelenskyy noted in his evening address.

The President also reported that he met with military units of the National Guard, the Air Assault Forces, and the Unmanned Systems Forces, which are defending Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Dobropillia. He thanked every soldier for their resilience and noted that Ukraine must strengthen its own drone production and partnerships to ensure technological independence.

The first corps of the National Guard "Azov" – specifically the Dobropillia direction. They also visited, among others, the 4th operational purpose brigade of the National Guard "Rubizh", the 7th rapid response corps of the Air Assault Forces, the 25th separate Sicheslav airborne brigade, and the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Birds of Magyar". All commanders of the Unmanned Systems Forces were present. All of them, together with our other forces, provide defense in the Pokrovsk areas. I want to thank every soldier, every unit involved here and in other sectors of the front. Today, I awarded the best soldiers – those who distinguished themselves in battle – the president summarized.

