In New Zealand, a boy who swallowed 100 magnets that then linked together in his intestines underwent surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

In New Zealand, a 13-year-old boy underwent complex surgery after swallowing up to 100 neodymium magnets purchased online. The magnets clumped together inside his intestines, forming four metallic chains that caused tissue damage.

In New Zealand, a boy who swallowed 100 magnets that then linked together in his intestines underwent surgery

In New Zealand, a 13-year-old boy underwent complex surgery after swallowing up to 100 powerful neodymium magnets purchased online. The magnets clumped together inside his intestines, forming four metallic chains that caused tissue damage. This was reported by NBC News, citing the New Zealand Medical Journal, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the North Island, in the city of Tauranga. Four days of severe pain led to the boy's hospitalization. Hospital surgeons removed the magnets along with parts of the damaged intestine. After eight days of treatment, the child was discharged, the New Zealand Medical Journal reported.

Shalimov Center told which method of donor kidney removal has become the "gold standard" in transplantology21.10.25, 17:35 • 2820 views

According to doctors, the teenager swallowed about 80–100 magnets measuring 5×2 mm, presumably "playing or out of curiosity." Such magnets have been banned for sale in New Zealand since 2013, but they can still be purchased on online marketplaces, despite government warnings about the danger.

While these magnets are typically advertised as adult office toys, it is clear from cases here and abroad that they pose too great a risk to children

— then-Minister of Consumer Affairs Simon Bridges stated back in 2013.

The authors of the medical report note that enforcing the ban is difficult, as goods can be easily ordered through foreign online platforms. In this case, the magnets were purchased through the Chinese marketplace Temu.

Representatives of Temu, in a comment to NBC News, stated that they could not yet confirm the purchase was made through their platform, but "sincerely regret the incident" and "wish the boy a full recovery."

We take product safety very seriously and constantly vet sellers to ensure they comply with local regulations 

— the company added, promising to remove all potentially dangerous goods.

Eye implant helped blind patients read again21.10.25, 10:03 • 4585 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
New Zealand