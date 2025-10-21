Eye implant helped blind patients read again

$41.760.03
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 4144 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 15016 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 16356 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 14506 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27128 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 47784 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39158 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 47547 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 86741 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy system
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robot
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the war
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for Vlada
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend
Eye implant helped blind patients read again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1246 views

A group of blind patients in the UK have regained the ability to read after microchips were implanted at Moorfields Eye Hospital. The technology offers hope to people with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration, which affects five million people worldwide.

Eye implant helped blind patients read again

In the UK, a group of blind patients can read again after receiving a "life-changing" implant, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The surgeon who implanted microchips in five patients at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London called the results of the international trial "impressive."

Sheila Irwin, 70, who is registered blind, said that being able to read and do crosswords again is simply incredible: "It's beautiful, wonderful. It brings me such pleasure."

This technology offers hope to people with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), called geographic atrophy (GA). This disease affects five million people worldwide.

In people with this condition, which is more common in older adults, cells in a tiny area of the retina at the back of the eye gradually become damaged and die, leading to blurred or distorted central vision. Color and fine details are often lost.

The new procedure involves implanting a tiny photovoltaic microchip, 2 square millimeters in size and as thin as a human hair, under the retina.

Patients then wear glasses with a built-in video camera. The camera sends an infrared beam of video images to the implant at the back of the eye, which then transmits them to a small pocket processor for enhancement and clarity.

The images are then sent back to the patient's brain via the implant and optic nerve, restoring their vision.

Patients spent months learning to interpret the images.

Mahi Muqit, a consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital who led the UK arm of the trial, told the BBC that it is a "groundbreaking and life-changing technology."

"This is the first implant that has been shown to give patients meaningful vision that they can use in their daily lives, for example, for reading, writing," he said.

"I consider this a great achievement," the medic emphasized.

In Lviv, doctors removed a 12-centimeter worm from a patient's eye, which entered the body after a mosquito bite.

Julia Shramko

