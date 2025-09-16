In Lviv, doctors removed a 12-centimeter worm from a patient's eye, which entered the body after a mosquito bite.

Ophthalmic surgeons from Lviv performed a unique eye operation on a 60-year-old patient. Specialists managed to remove a 12-centimeter helminth from the eye, which entered the body through a mosquito bite. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, writes UNN.

Details

According to the patient, he was vacationing in the spring in one of the sanatoriums in Odesa region. It was there that he was often bitten by mosquitoes. Already in June, he noticed swelling near his eye, which later disappeared, but in July new symptoms appeared - redness, itching and discomfort.

Later, the man turned to ophthalmologists of the First Medical Association of Lviv, who discovered a dangerous large parasite and subsequently successfully removed it during surgery.

A sample of the helminth was sent for examination, and specialists confirmed that it was dirofilaria - a parasite carried by mosquitoes after biting infected animals. This year, this is already the fourth case of dirofilariasis in Lviv region. Last year, the same number of cases of this disease were recorded.

What you should know about dirofilariasis

This is a zoonotic disease caused by helminths of the genus Dirofilaria. Most often affects subcutaneous tissue and eyes (about 45% of cases). Symptoms: appearance of nodules, itching, sensation of movement under the skin, redness, swelling. The infection can develop from one month to two years after a mosquito bite. To protect yourself from such a dangerous disease, you need to use repellents, protect pets from mosquito bites, regularly deworm animals, and consult a doctor if you suspect infection.

