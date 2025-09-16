$41.230.05
12:18 PM
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Lviv, doctors removed a 12-centimeter worm from a patient's eye, which entered the body after a mosquito bite.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Ophthalmic surgeons from Lviv successfully removed a 12-centimeter helminth from the eye of a 60-year-old patient. The parasite entered the body through a mosquito bite, which is the fourth case of dirofilariasis in the Lviv region this year.

In Lviv, doctors removed a 12-centimeter worm from a patient's eye, which entered the body after a mosquito bite.

Ophthalmic surgeons from Lviv performed a unique eye operation on a 60-year-old patient. Specialists managed to remove a 12-centimeter helminth from the eye, which entered the body through a mosquito bite. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, writes UNN.

Details

According to the patient, he was vacationing in the spring in one of the sanatoriums in Odesa region. It was there that he was often bitten by mosquitoes. Already in June, he noticed swelling near his eye, which later disappeared, but in July new symptoms appeared - redness, itching and discomfort.

Later, the man turned to ophthalmologists of the First Medical Association of Lviv, who discovered a dangerous large parasite and subsequently successfully removed it during surgery.

Cuts in US aid could cause millions of new TB cases – study16.09.25, 15:45 • 1094 views

A sample of the helminth was sent for examination, and specialists confirmed that it was dirofilaria - a parasite carried by mosquitoes after biting infected animals. This year, this is already the fourth case of dirofilariasis in Lviv region. Last year, the same number of cases of this disease were recorded.

What you should know about dirofilariasis

This is a zoonotic disease caused by helminths of the genus Dirofilaria. Most often affects subcutaneous tissue and eyes (about 45% of cases). Symptoms: appearance of nodules, itching, sensation of movement under the skin, redness, swelling. The infection can develop from one month to two years after a mosquito bite. To protect yourself from such a dangerous disease, you need to use repellents, protect pets from mosquito bites, regularly deworm animals, and consult a doctor if you suspect infection.

Study refutes link between daylight saving time and heart attack risk15.09.25, 17:50 • 3324 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyHealth
Odesa Oblast
Lviv