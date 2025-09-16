Cuts in US aid could cause millions of new TB cases – study

If America cuts financial support for health programs, it could lead to catastrophic consequences in the global fight against tuberculosis. This is stated in an article by Medical Xpress, writes UNN.

Details

According to a new study by the US Center for Modeling and Analysis and the Stop TB Partnership (Switzerland), a cessation of aid could cause more than 10 million additional cases of the disease and about 2.5 million deaths in the coming years.

US financial support has played a significant role in the development and implementation of global health programs, particularly in the fight against diseases such as HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis (TB). In 2024 alone, US contributions accounted for more than 55% of all external funds available for TB programs. A sharp freeze in funding and subsequent cuts in early 2025 led to the closure of many programs around the world — states the Medical Xpress article.

The modeling showed three scenarios for the development of events in 26 countries with the highest burden of TB, which together account for 80% of global cases. Even in the most optimistic scenario, more than 600,000 new patients and about 100,000 deaths could additionally appear. In the worst-case scenario, the forecasts look tragic – more than 10.6 million new cases and more than 2.2 million deaths from tuberculosis in the period 2025–2030.

Scientists and doctors warn: disruptions in aid will have a long-term impact on the most vulnerable populations if alternative sources of funding are not found. They call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent a rollback in the global fight against one of the world's most dangerous infections.

