12:18 PM • 2484 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 11679 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 22098 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 14513 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 23375 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 25432 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 14396 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 31452 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23188 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 59439 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Cuts in US aid could cause millions of new TB cases – study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

A study has shown that ending US financial support for health programs could lead to over 10 million additional cases of tuberculosis and approximately 2.5 million deaths. In 2024, America provided over 55% of all external funding for the fight against tuberculosis.

Cuts in US aid could cause millions of new TB cases – study

If America cuts financial support for health programs, it could lead to catastrophic consequences in the global fight against tuberculosis. This is stated in an article by Medical Xpress, writes UNN.

Details

According to a new study by the US Center for Modeling and Analysis and the Stop TB Partnership (Switzerland), a cessation of aid could cause more than 10 million additional cases of the disease and about 2.5 million deaths in the coming years.

US financial support has played a significant role in the development and implementation of global health programs, particularly in the fight against diseases such as HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis (TB). In 2024 alone, US contributions accounted for more than 55% of all external funds available for TB programs. A sharp freeze in funding and subsequent cuts in early 2025 led to the closure of many programs around the world

— states the Medical Xpress article.

The modeling showed three scenarios for the development of events in 26 countries with the highest burden of TB, which together account for 80% of global cases. Even in the most optimistic scenario, more than 600,000 new patients and about 100,000 deaths could additionally appear. In the worst-case scenario, the forecasts look tragic – more than 10.6 million new cases and more than 2.2 million deaths from tuberculosis in the period 2025–2030.

Study refutes link between daylight saving time and heart attack risk15.09.25, 17:50 • 3306 views

Scientists and doctors warn: disruptions in aid will have a long-term impact on the most vulnerable populations if alternative sources of funding are not found. They call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent a rollback in the global fight against one of the world's most dangerous infections.

The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network12.09.25, 18:32 • 65329 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Pharmacy
Switzerland
United States