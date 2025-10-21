Shalimov Center told which method of donor kidney removal has become the "gold standard" in transplantology

Laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, first performed in 1995 in the USA, is now used in over 90% of kidney retrieval cases from living donors. This method has become the "gold standard" in transplantology due to minimal invasiveness, rapid recovery, and low risk of complications, reported the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology, writes UNN.

Laparoscopy is now considered the "gold standard" in global transplantology – meaning the best, safest, and most effective method for kidney retrieval from living donors.

The first laparoscopic donor nephrectomy was performed in 1995 at Johns Hopkins University (USA). Since then, the method has spread to all leading transplant centers – USA, Europe, Japan, India, Turkey, Israel. Currently, over 90% of donor nephrectomies are performed laparoscopically - doctors reported.

Why the laparoscopic method became the standard

The method became the gold standard due to a number of factors

Minimal invasiveness

Instead of a large incision, as in open surgery, several small ones (0.5-1 cm) are used. This significantly reduces damage to muscles and tissues.

Rapid donor recovery

Donors usually get out of bed within a few hours after surgery, can be discharged in 2-3 days, and return to normal life within 2-3 weeks (compared to 6-8 weeks after open nephrectomy).

Less postoperative pain and complications

Since the trauma is minimal, there is a lower probability of infections, bleeding, and hernia formation at the incision site. The donor needs fewer painkillers, and the rehabilitation process itself is more comfortable.

Better cosmetic effect

Only small, barely noticeable scars remain on the body. As a result, more people are willing to become donors due to overcoming psychological barriers and fears about surgical intervention, the doctors concluded.

