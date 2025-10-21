Shalimov Center told which method of donor kidney removal has become the "gold standard" in transplantology

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
03:33 PM • 2646 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 10882 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 19213 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 14420 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 18437 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 21314 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 21289 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20360 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19122 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17400 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
83%
750mm
Popular news
Increases cancer risk: EU may ban ethanol in antiseptics due to carcinogenic dangerOctober 21, 07:07 AM • 3444 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36086 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 6606 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC11:05 AM • 3814 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15617 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 19213 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36311 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 37688 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 44744 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 101805 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Bloggers
Marco Rubio
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15798 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 34574 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 26021 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 82202 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 76653 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating
Gold

Shalimov Center told which method of donor kidney removal has become the "gold standard" in transplantology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, first performed in 1995, is now used in over 90% of cases of kidney retrieval from living donors. This method has become the gold standard due to minimal invasiveness, rapid recovery, and low risk of complications.

Shalimov Center told which method of donor kidney removal has become the "gold standard" in transplantology

Laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, first performed in 1995 in the USA, is now used in over 90% of kidney retrieval cases from living donors. This method has become the "gold standard" in transplantology due to minimal invasiveness, rapid recovery, and low risk of complications, reported the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology, writes UNN.

Details

Laparoscopy is now considered the "gold standard" in global transplantology – meaning the best, safest, and most effective method for kidney retrieval from living donors.

The first laparoscopic donor nephrectomy was performed in 1995 at Johns Hopkins University (USA). Since then, the method has spread to all leading transplant centers – USA, Europe, Japan, India, Turkey, Israel. Currently, over 90% of donor nephrectomies are performed laparoscopically

- doctors reported.

Why the laparoscopic method became the standard

The method became the gold standard due to a number of factors

Minimal invasiveness

Instead of a large incision, as in open surgery, several small ones (0.5-1 cm) are used. This significantly reduces damage to muscles and tissues.

Rapid donor recovery

Donors usually get out of bed within a few hours after surgery, can be discharged in 2-3 days, and return to normal life within 2-3 weeks (compared to 6-8 weeks after open nephrectomy).

Less postoperative pain and complications

Since the trauma is minimal, there is a lower probability of infections, bleeding, and hernia formation at the incision site. The donor needs fewer painkillers, and the rehabilitation process itself is more comfortable.

Better cosmetic effect

Only small, barely noticeable scars remain on the body. As a result, more people are willing to become donors due to overcoming psychological barriers and fears about surgical intervention, the doctors concluded.

Shrapnel removed from body with a magnet: Shalimov Center saves life of Ukrainian defender16.10.25, 14:34 • 3932 views

Alona Utkina

Health
Israel
charity
India
Europe
Japan
Turkey
United States