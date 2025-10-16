Shrapnel removed from body with a magnet: Shalimov Center saves life of Ukrainian defender

Specialists of the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology performed another successful operation to save a defender of Ukraine. A fragment was removed from his body using a medical magnet, UNN reports with reference to the Shalimov Center.

Oleksandr, a native of Hlukhiv, Sumy region, is married and has an adult daughter. He is 41 years old and worked in construction in his hometown before the war.

In 2022, he began serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In August of the same year, during a combat mission, he was wounded as a result of mortar shelling.

The soldier was first evacuated to a stabilization point, where he received first aid, then sent to the Sumy Regional Hospital for conservative treatment, and then transferred to the Main Military Medical Clinical Hospital of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the injury, the man sustained shrapnel wounds to both shoulders and shoulder blades with nerve damage. A large metal foreign body entered his body - it went through his left thigh and into his small pelvis.

Oleksandr complained of severe pain in his left hip joint at the site where the metal fragment entered. Also, due to the injuries, he experienced pronounced numbness in his right arm and elbow.

Using a special medical magnet, an irregularly shaped fragment with sharp edges, measuring 5x2x3 cm, was removed from Oleksandr's body. Its presence in the body threatened damage to the main vessels, bladder, and rectum.

Thanks to the doctors' actions, Oleksandr's life and health are not in danger. On the second day after the operation, the man was able to move around the ward independently. A few days later, he was discharged from the clinic.

