Bristol police, more than two months after the theft, are asking for help in finding the artifact thieves

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 1012 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 2054 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 5956 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 8210 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 12895 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 13112 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 14376 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 15760 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 33232 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21506 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
93%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 4742 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 13443 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 11434 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 21496 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 11823 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 5970 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 22085 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 33236 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 45202 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 46497 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 11692 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 24881 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30568 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26553 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35099 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Bristol police, more than two months after the theft, are asking for help in finding the artifact thieves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Around 600 artifacts were stolen from the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection of the Bristol Museum on September 25. Avon and Somerset Police appealed to the public for help, releasing photographs of four suspects in the theft.

Bristol police, more than two months after the theft, are asking for help in finding the artifact thieves

Over 600 artifacts were stolen from the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection of the Bristol Museum on September 25, but only now has Avon and Somerset Police appealed to the public for help, releasing photographs of the suspects. The burglary, which occurred more than two months ago, resulted in a significant loss for the city. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The robbery occurred between 1:00 and 2:00 AM on Thursday, September 25. At that time, a group of four unknown men broke into the building where the museum items are stored, located in the Cumberland Road area. Among the stolen artifacts, which police say are of significant cultural value, are a ship's lantern, an ivory Buddha statue, and a belt buckle.

Fourth suspect arrested in Louvre robbery in Paris28.11.25, 20:01 • 4193 views

The theft of many items of significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city. These items, many of which were donations, are part of a collection that provides insight into a layered part of British history, and we hope the public will help us bring those responsible to justice.

— said Detective Constable Dan Burgan, who is leading the investigation.

He added that the investigation included extensive CCTV checks and forensic examinations.

Police provided detailed descriptions of the four men captured on surveillance cameras and urged anyone who recognizes them or has seen the stolen items for sale online to call immediately. The British Empire and Commonwealth Collection highlights the connections between Britain and the countries of its empire from the late 19th century to the present day.

New Zealand resident ate a Fabergé pendant worth $19,00004.12.25, 02:28 • 9106 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Louvre
New Zealand
Paris
Great Britain