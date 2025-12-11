Bristol police, more than two months after the theft, are asking for help in finding the artifact thieves

Over 600 artifacts were stolen from the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection of the Bristol Museum on September 25, but only now has Avon and Somerset Police appealed to the public for help, releasing photographs of the suspects. The burglary, which occurred more than two months ago, resulted in a significant loss for the city. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The robbery occurred between 1:00 and 2:00 AM on Thursday, September 25. At that time, a group of four unknown men broke into the building where the museum items are stored, located in the Cumberland Road area. Among the stolen artifacts, which police say are of significant cultural value, are a ship's lantern, an ivory Buddha statue, and a belt buckle.

The theft of many items of significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city. These items, many of which were donations, are part of a collection that provides insight into a layered part of British history, and we hope the public will help us bring those responsible to justice. — said Detective Constable Dan Burgan, who is leading the investigation.

He added that the investigation included extensive CCTV checks and forensic examinations.

Police provided detailed descriptions of the four men captured on surveillance cameras and urged anyone who recognizes them or has seen the stolen items for sale online to call immediately. The British Empire and Commonwealth Collection highlights the connections between Britain and the countries of its empire from the late 19th century to the present day.

