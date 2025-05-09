Intensive farming has led to serious soil degradation in Britain and Europe - The Guardian

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 980 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5178 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5836 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33757 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36632 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33063 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44324 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68607 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98905 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150093 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5222 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 4980 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33768 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120262 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140504 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9274 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16121 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138317 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151454 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86752 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Intensive farming has led to serious soil degradation in Britain and Europe - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Intensive agriculture has led to soil degradation in Europe and Great Britain. Experts are calling for soil restoration to reduce climate impacts.

Intensive farming has led to serious soil degradation in Britain and Europe - The Guardian

More than 60% of agricultural land in the European Union and about 40% in Great Britain have been seriously degraded as a result of intensive farming. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, experts of the Save Soil initiative stated that fertilization and restoration of agricultural soils can reduce the impact of the climate crisis and provide protection against the deterioration of extreme weather conditions.

This soil degradation changes the water cycle of the earth and exacerbates the impact of the climate crisis in a vicious circle. Exhausted soils, devoid of their natural structure, are not able to retain water in any quantity. 

The Save Soil organization, which advocates for regenerative farming methods, has called for making soil restoration one of the main priorities of climate programs, as well as making changes to agricultural policy and subsidies to encourage this process.

Europe and Great Britain are experiencing extreme situations — scorched fields one month, flooded cities the next. This report clearly shows that our soils are no longer a buffer for us

- said a representative of the group. 

According to the report, in 2022, a third of the EU population and 40% of the bloc's territory suffered from water shortages, while Spain, Italy and Germany also faced catastrophic floods in 2023-2024, the report notes. Groundwater levels have fallen by a third in France, and the UK is likely to experience drought this year, despite record rainfall last year.

According to the UN, by 2050, almost half of the world's urban population, about 2.4 billion people, will face water shortages. Consumers are already seeing price increases for some commodities affected by the climate crisis, including coffee and chocolate.

"These are anti-Ukrainian actions": scientists on the threat to agricultural science and food security of the country from the State Property Fund23.04.25, 12:13 • 4469 views

Last year, a UN study showed that excess salt is already reducing the fertility of at least 10% of the world's land, and another 1 billion hectares are at risk. Healthy soils also store more carbon, helping to offset the impact of fossil fuels.

Soil is a living material, closely related to human and planetary health, and only by working with soil as a living material can we solve global water problems. Let's work with the soil microbiome, not against it - we can also use more than three billion years of evolutionary knowledge

- said Karen Johnson, professor of environmental engineering at Durham University, who was not involved in the preparation of the report.

In the UK, farmers can be paid to protect and restore soils through government programs. However, one of the key programs, the Sustainable Farming Incentive, has been discontinued, and funding for environmentally friendly farming is under threat, amid a Treasury review of spending, leaving farmers in doubt as to whether to invest in changing their practices.

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?17.04.25, 16:35 • 117125 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldAgronomy news
The Guardian
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
Brent
$64.02
Bitcoin
$103,360.10
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.80
Золото
$3,327.79
Ethereum
$2,347.26