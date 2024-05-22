Deadly tornado ravages Iowa City in the US

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 67994 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104641 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147678 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151956 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173704 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165034 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101686 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39472 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34136 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52208 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45746 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248466 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224863 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236851 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223729 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 67994 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113440 views
Actual
Deadly tornado ravages Iowa City in the US

Deadly tornado ravages Iowa City in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20061 views

Several people were killed when a powerful tornado hit the small town of Greenfield, Iowa, causing massive destruction and leaving thousands of people without electricity across the Midwest.

Powerful storms that swept through the Midwest in the United States caused many tornadoes, one of which claimed the lives of several people in a small town in Iowa on Tuesday, reports CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, several people were killed in Iowa when a tornado passed through Greenfield, a city of about 2,000 people, located southwest of Des Moines.

"We can confirm that there were casualties as a result of this tornado," one law enforcement official said, adding that the exact number of weather - related deaths is not known.

According to him," at least a dozen " people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

After the hurricane, some areas of Greenfield were reportedly devastated. The places where the houses once stood were littered with piles of broken trees, branches, car parts and other garbage. Cars were smashed and mutilated, and damaged houses stood skewed against a gray and overcast sky. The trees were almost without branches or leaves. Residents helped each other remove furniture and other property from piles of rubble or from barely surviving houses.

A curfew has been imposed in the city.

Ader County Health System hospital in Greenfield was damaged during the hurricane.

Several tornadoes were recorded across the state, one of which allegedly destroyed several wind turbines in southwestern Iowa. Some of the turbines caught fire, spewing clouds of smoke into the air, and continued to smolder for several hours.

According to the service data PowerOutage.us as of Tuesday evening, more than 34,000 homes and businesses in the area were without electricity, as well as more than 142,000 in Wisconsin and 24,000 in Illinois.

Storms also hit much of Nebraska with heavy rain, strong winds, and heavy hail. So, earlier in the day, residents in the West in Omaha, Nebraska, woke up to sirens warning of bad weather, and widespread power outages amid heavy rain, strong winds and large hail, the newspaper writes.

Parts of Illinois and Minnesota may also face severe weather, with weather conditions expected to worsen on Tuesday evening. The Weather Service also warned of tornadoes in southern Minnesota.   

Storms hit southeastern US after tornadoes in Midwest: at least 3 dead09.05.24, 09:28 • 19522 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
iowaIowa
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising