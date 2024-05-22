Deadly tornado ravages Iowa City in the US

Powerful storms that swept through the Midwest in the United States caused many tornadoes, one of which claimed the lives of several people in a small town in Iowa on Tuesday, reports CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, several people were killed in Iowa when a tornado passed through Greenfield, a city of about 2,000 people, located southwest of Des Moines.

"We can confirm that there were casualties as a result of this tornado," one law enforcement official said, adding that the exact number of weather - related deaths is not known.

According to him," at least a dozen " people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

After the hurricane, some areas of Greenfield were reportedly devastated. The places where the houses once stood were littered with piles of broken trees, branches, car parts and other garbage. Cars were smashed and mutilated, and damaged houses stood skewed against a gray and overcast sky. The trees were almost without branches or leaves. Residents helped each other remove furniture and other property from piles of rubble or from barely surviving houses.

A curfew has been imposed in the city.

Ader County Health System hospital in Greenfield was damaged during the hurricane.

Several tornadoes were recorded across the state, one of which allegedly destroyed several wind turbines in southwestern Iowa. Some of the turbines caught fire, spewing clouds of smoke into the air, and continued to smolder for several hours.

According to the service data PowerOutage.us as of Tuesday evening, more than 34,000 homes and businesses in the area were without electricity, as well as more than 142,000 in Wisconsin and 24,000 in Illinois.

Storms also hit much of Nebraska with heavy rain, strong winds, and heavy hail. So, earlier in the day, residents in the West in Omaha, Nebraska, woke up to sirens warning of bad weather, and widespread power outages amid heavy rain, strong winds and large hail, the newspaper writes.

Parts of Illinois and Minnesota may also face severe weather, with weather conditions expected to worsen on Tuesday evening. The Weather Service also warned of tornadoes in southern Minnesota.

