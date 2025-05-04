$41.590.00
The enemy does not stop attacking Kupyansk: an 89-year-old woman was wounded, a 52-year-old man is in stress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk with artillery, wounding two civilians. Private houses were damaged, an investigation into war crimes has been launched.

The enemy does not stop attacking Kupyansk: an 89-year-old woman was wounded, a 52-year-old man is in stress

The Russian army continues to attack Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, as a result of another shelling, two civilians were injured, reports UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

... pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the statement reads.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 4, the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces repeatedly attacked Kupyansk. At approximately 4:00 a.m., a private house was damaged as a result of a KAB hit.

Due to enemy shelling, which took place around 6:00 a.m., a house was destroyed. No casualties. The exact type of weapons used by the Russian military is being established.

Around 3:50 p.m., the enemy shelled the city with artillery, causing a fire in a private house. Two civilians were injured: a 52-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction, and an 89-year-old woman was injured by glass and hospitalized.

Despite the difficult security situation, prosecutors, together with police investigators, are taking all appropriate measures to record war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation04.05.25, 16:59 • 12384 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kupyansk
