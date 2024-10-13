Using DNA analysis, scientists have found out the true origin of Christopher Columbus

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Using DNA analysis, scientists have found out the true origin of Christopher Columbus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108258 views

Scientists have used DNA analysis to determine that Christopher Columbus was a Jew from the western Mediterranean. The study was conducted on the remains buried in the Cathedral of Seville and compared with the DNA of his son Hernando Colón.

Using DNA analysis, scientists have found out the true origin of Christopher Columbus

Scientists have used DNA analysis to find out that Christopher Columbus was a Jew from the western Mediterranean. This is stated  in the Spanish television documentary “Columbus's DNA, his true origin,” CNN writes , UNN reports .

Details

The film, which was presented on the Spanish TV channel TVE, shows more than 20 years of research led by forensic expert and professor at the University of Granada, Jose Antonio Lorente. 

The research was conducted on the remains buried in the Cathedral of Seville, which the authorities have long identified as Columbus's burial place. Previously, there was controversy over whether he was actually buried there, but new evidence has proven it.

After analyzing 25 possible locations, the scientists found that Columbus was born in Western Europe. They confirmed previous theories that the remains in Seville Cathedral belonged to Columbus.

British archaeologists reconstruct the face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman02.05.24, 18:16 • 110421 view

The team of scientists compared the navigator's DNA with his known relatives and descendants. In particular, the analysis of the bones of his son Hernando Colón, well preserved in the same temple, was crucial.

We have the DNA of Christopher Columbus, very partial, but sufficient. We have the DNA of Hernando Colón, his son. Both Hernando's Y chromosome (male) and mitochondrial DNA (passed down from his mother) have features compatible with Jewish ancestry

- said forensic expert Miguel Lorente.

As you know, several countries have argued about the origin and final burial place of the discoverer of America. Many historians have questioned the traditional theory that Columbus came from Genoa (Italy).

According to other theories, he was a Spanish Jew, Greek, Basque, Portuguese, or British. But now the doubts and controversies should be less. 

Columbus's nationality study was complicated by a number of factors, including the large amount of data. But the result is almost absolutely accurate

- Lorente is convinced.

For reference

Christopher Columbus died at the age of 55 in the northwestern Spanish city of Valladolid in 1506, but he wanted to be buried on the island of Española in the Pacific Ocean near the Caribbean islands.

His remains were transported there in 1542 and then to Cuba in 1795. The remains arrived in Seville, Spain, only in 1898.

Recall

Archaeologists have discovered a well-preserved mastodon skull in Iowa. Scientists hope to find evidence of human interaction with this creature, which may shed light on human history.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Iowa
Seville
