Using DNA analysis, scientists have found out the true origin of Christopher Columbus
Scientists have used DNA analysis to determine that Christopher Columbus was a Jew from the western Mediterranean. The study was conducted on the remains buried in the Cathedral of Seville and compared with the DNA of his son Hernando Colón.
The film, which was presented on the Spanish TV channel TVE, shows more than 20 years of research led by forensic expert and professor at the University of Granada, Jose Antonio Lorente.
The research was conducted on the remains buried in the Cathedral of Seville, which the authorities have long identified as Columbus's burial place. Previously, there was controversy over whether he was actually buried there, but new evidence has proven it.
After analyzing 25 possible locations, the scientists found that Columbus was born in Western Europe. They confirmed previous theories that the remains in Seville Cathedral belonged to Columbus.
The team of scientists compared the navigator's DNA with his known relatives and descendants. In particular, the analysis of the bones of his son Hernando Colón, well preserved in the same temple, was crucial.
We have the DNA of Christopher Columbus, very partial, but sufficient. We have the DNA of Hernando Colón, his son. Both Hernando's Y chromosome (male) and mitochondrial DNA (passed down from his mother) have features compatible with Jewish ancestry
As you know, several countries have argued about the origin and final burial place of the discoverer of America. Many historians have questioned the traditional theory that Columbus came from Genoa (Italy).
According to other theories, he was a Spanish Jew, Greek, Basque, Portuguese, or British. But now the doubts and controversies should be less.
Columbus's nationality study was complicated by a number of factors, including the large amount of data. But the result is almost absolutely accurate
Christopher Columbus died at the age of 55 in the northwestern Spanish city of Valladolid in 1506, but he wanted to be buried on the island of Española in the Pacific Ocean near the Caribbean islands.
His remains were transported there in 1542 and then to Cuba in 1795. The remains arrived in Seville, Spain, only in 1898.
Archaeologists have discovered a well-preserved mastodon skull in Iowa. Scientists hope to find evidence of human interaction with this creature, which may shed light on human history.