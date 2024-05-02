British archaeologists reconstruct the face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman

In the UK, scientists have reconstructed the face of a Neanderthal woman from Shanidar Cave, which has been known for decades as an important archaeological site containing the remains of several individuals of this archaic human species.

This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC Science News.

Details

British scientists have made a reconstruction of what a Neanderthal woman looked like in real life. The reconstruction is based on the flattened, crushed remains of her skull, the bones of which were very soft after excavation and had a consistency similar to a "well-buttered cookie.

Before reassembling them, scientists first had to strengthen the parts; then experienced paleontologists created a 3D model.

The reconstruction of the Neanderthal woman is featured in a new BBC Studios documentary for Netflix called Secrets of the Neanderthals, which tells the story of the long-lost evolutionary relatives of modern humans who died out about 40,000 years ago.

Recall

