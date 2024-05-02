British archaeologists reconstruct the face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88920 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251658 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174473 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165682 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36883 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71169 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39018 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32409 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64993 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251658 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226593 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225026 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88920 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71169 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
British archaeologists reconstruct the face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110393 views

British scientists have reconstructed the face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman from skull remains found in the Shanidar Cave.

In the UK, scientists have reconstructed the face of a Neanderthal woman from Shanidar Cave, which has been known for decades as an important archaeological site containing the remains of several individuals of this archaic human species.

This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC Science News.

Details

British scientists have made a reconstruction of what a Neanderthal woman looked like in real life. The reconstruction is based on the flattened, crushed remains of her skull, the bones of which were very soft after excavation and had a consistency similar to a "well-buttered cookie.

Before reassembling them, scientists first had to strengthen the parts; then experienced paleontologists created a 3D model.

Image

The reconstruction of the Neanderthal woman is featured in a new BBC Studios documentary for Netflix called Secrets of the Neanderthals, which tells the story of the long-lost evolutionary relatives of modern humans who died out about 40,000 years ago.

Recall

Archaeologists have discovered the traces of a 3,600-year-old Bronze Age ship carrying copper ingotsthat sank off the coast of Turkey in the 16th century BC.

A rare yellow magnolia bloomed in Kharkiv .

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesUNN Lite
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
turkeyTurkey
netflixNetflix

