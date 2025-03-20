Astrology Day and World Earth Day: What else is celebrated on March 20

Today, March 20, is Earth Day, which was introduced on the initiative of the United Nations, reports UNN.

World Earth Day

On March 20, the whole world celebrates the Day of our planet. This international Day is primarily intended to draw people's attention to the problems that they create with their activities, and to think about what they can do to solve environmental problems.

The founder of this day is the famous American public figure John Morton. He launched a campaign to plant trees and shrubs in the 1840s. in order to develop in people a careful attitude to the environment. This idea fascinated him so much that when he became Secretary of State of Nebraska in 1872, he proposed establishing a special day dedicated to landscaping.

There are two Earth Days in the calendar of international holidays - today's is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox, and the second is on April 22. The first has a peacekeeping and humanistic focus, the second is environmental.

World Theatre Day for Children and Youth

It was founded by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 2001. This holiday has become an important milestone in the development of theatre for young people. Its goal is to promote theatre among young people.

This holiday plays an important role in supporting and developing theatre for children and young people, drawing attention to the importance of this art for the formation of cultural and social values in the younger generation.

Astrology Day

Also today you can join Astrology Day. The event was founded by the Association of Astrological Networks in 1993, and occurs annually on the day of the vernal equinox.

Today is an opportunity to introduce beginners to the basics of astrology, offering an understanding of the signs of the zodiac, the movement of the planets, and the interpretation of astrological charts. It is a day to promote a deeper understanding of yourself and the universe under the guidance of the stars.

Bibliomania Day

It is celebrated annually on March 20. The holiday is dedicated to those who have an excessive love of books, often to the point of collecting and storing them in large quantities. This day honors bibliophiles around the world and reminds us of the fine line between a healthy passion for reading and an overwhelming obsession known as bibliomania.

The history of Bibliomania Day began in the 1950s, and then became popular thanks to Stephen Blumberg, also known as the "Book Bandit" from Iowa, who collected thousands of books. He collected over 23,600 books from 327 libraries and museums in 45 states, two Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia. The total value of the books is estimated at $5.3 million. On March 20, 1990, Blumberg was caught when his friend turned him over to the FBI.

World Flour Day

According to scientists, humanity learned to grind grain into flour using the most primitive means more than 32 thousand years ago.

The initiator of today's event was the World Flour Museum in the German city of Wittenburg. Currently, the museum houses almost four thousand exhibits dedicated to flour.

International Day of Happiness

The need to celebrate this kind of event was supported in 2012 by a resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

This special event encourages people to spread love, strengthen relationships, and prioritize their mental well-being. Whether it's simple acts of kindness, a smile, or appreciating the little joys in life, the International Day of Happiness inspires us to make the world a more compassionate and positive place.

This day also recognizes the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth. It promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and well-being for all people.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs John, Sergius, Patritius.

They all lived in the 8th century and were monks of one of the monasteries near Jerusalem. During the Saracen attack on Jerusalem, the monks organized the defense of the monastery. After the Saracens took the monastery by storm, all three were captured, tortured for a long time, and then burned alive.

Serhiy, Ivan, Viktor, Maksym, Ulyana, Svitlana, and Maria celebrate their name days on March 20.