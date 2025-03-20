Astrology Day and World Earth Day: What else is celebrated on March 20

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105013 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167567 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105627 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342307 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173188 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144603 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196067 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124772 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108133 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46833 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159056 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37306 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84572 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22958 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20033 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22980 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37327 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46850 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135664 views
Astrology Day and World Earth Day: What else is celebrated on March 20

Kyiv • UNN

 12782 views

Today is UN Earth Day, as well as Astrology Day and International Day of Happiness. Today is also Bibliomania Day, dedicated to book lovers.

Astrology Day and World Earth Day: What else is celebrated on March 20

Today, March 20, is Earth Day, which was introduced on the initiative of the United Nations, reports UNN.

World Earth Day

On March 20, the whole world celebrates the Day of our planet. This international Day is primarily intended to draw people's attention to the problems that they create with their activities, and to think about what they can do to solve environmental problems.

The founder of this day is the famous American public figure John Morton. He launched a campaign to plant trees and shrubs in the 1840s. in order to develop in people a careful attitude to the environment. This idea fascinated him so much that when he became Secretary of State of Nebraska in 1872, he proposed establishing a special day dedicated to landscaping.

82 billion euros: OSCE assessed the environmental damage from the war in Ukraine10.03.25, 18:28 • 21075 views

There are two Earth Days in the calendar of international holidays - today's is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox, and the second is on April 22. The first has a peacekeeping and humanistic focus, the second is environmental.

World Theatre Day for Children and Youth

It was founded by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 2001. This holiday has become an important milestone in the development of theatre for young people. Its goal is to promote theatre among young people.

This holiday plays an important role in supporting and developing theatre for children and young people, drawing attention to the importance of this art for the formation of cultural and social values in the younger generation.

Changing the name due to historical challenges: the Estonian theater refuses to use the word “Russian”25.01.25, 21:00 • 86558 views

Astrology Day

Also today you can join Astrology Day. The event was founded by the Association of Astrological Networks in 1993, and occurs annually on the day of the vernal equinox.

Today is an opportunity to introduce beginners to the basics of astrology, offering an understanding of the signs of the zodiac, the movement of the planets, and the interpretation of astrological charts. It is a day to promote a deeper understanding of yourself and the universe under the guidance of the stars.

Another event today is related to the vernal equinox - World Earth Day, which was founded to involve humanity in the preservation of nature and peace, and to raise awareness of environmental problems.

Astrological New Year combined with the corridor of eclipses: horoscope for all zodiac signs for March 17-23 17.03.25, 08:50 • 156277 views

Bibliomania Day

It is celebrated annually on March 20. The holiday is dedicated to those who have an excessive love of books, often to the point of collecting and storing them in large quantities. This day honors bibliophiles around the world and reminds us of the fine line between a healthy passion for reading and an overwhelming obsession known as bibliomania.

The history of Bibliomania Day began in the 1950s, and then became popular thanks to Stephen Blumberg, also known as the "Book Bandit" from Iowa, who collected thousands of books. He collected over 23,600 books from 327 libraries and museums in 45 states, two Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia. The total value of the books is estimated at $5.3 million. On March 20, 1990, Blumberg was caught when his friend turned him over to the FBI.

Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program18.02.25, 15:19 • 27901 view

World Flour Day

According to scientists, humanity learned to grind grain into flour using the most primitive means more than 32 thousand years ago.

The initiator of today's event was the World Flour Museum in the German city of Wittenburg. Currently, the museum houses almost four thousand exhibits dedicated to flour.

Expert: The growth of prices for cereals and flour will be at the level of 5-8% for the year13.08.24, 12:35 • 62560 views

International Day of Happiness

The need to celebrate this kind of event was supported in 2012 by a resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

 This special event encourages people to spread love, strengthen relationships, and prioritize their mental well-being. Whether it's simple acts of kindness, a smile, or appreciating the little joys in life, the International Day of Happiness inspires us to make the world a more compassionate and positive place.

This day also recognizes the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth. It promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and well-being for all people.

For the 7th year in a row, Finland remains the happiest country in the world: Happiness Report 202420.03.24, 06:29 • 32050 views

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs John, Sergius, Patritius.

They all lived in the 8th century and were monks of one of the monasteries near Jerusalem. During the Saracen attack on Jerusalem, the monks organized the defense of the monastery. After the Saracens took the monastery by storm, all three were captured, tortured for a long time, and then burned alive.

Serhiy, Ivan, Viktor, Maksym, Ulyana, Svitlana, and Maria celebrate their name days on March 20.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

