82 billion euros: OSCE assessed the environmental damage from the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
At the OSCE briefing, the scale of the environmental disaster in Ukraine due to the war was presented, with over 7500 environmental violations recorded. 25% of the territory is polluted, the Chernobyl confinement has been damaged, and hundreds of water bodies have been affected.
As of the beginning of 2025, over 7,500 cases of environmental violations have been recorded, which have already led to damages of 82 billion euros. This poses a serious threat to ecosystems, human health, and overall security.
This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, writes UNN.
During a briefing of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) dedicated to the environmental consequences of the war, participants assessed the scale of the environmental disaster unfolding due to hostilities and predicted the consequences.
The briefing, which gathered key representatives of the organization and international experts, was held as part of the project "Assessment of the Impact of the War Against Ukraine on the Environment and Recovery Options." This project aims to promote accountability for those responsible for harming Ukraine's environment.
The environmental consequences of the war against Ukraine have not only a national but also a global dimension. The environmental damage inflicted on Ukraine has a ripple effect across Europe. Air and water pollution and the destruction of vital ecosystems are issues that do not stop at national borders,
Reminder
At the end of 2024, the Ministry of Environmental Protection assessed the scale of environmental damages from Russian aggression. At that time, 3 million hectares of forests had been destroyed, and over 6,500 environmental crimes and emissions of 180 million tons of CO₂ had been recorded.