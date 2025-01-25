Changing the name due to historical challenges: the Estonian theater refuses to use the word “Russian”

The name was changed because of the war of aggression that Russia is waging in Ukraine, as well as other circumstances.

Transmits UNN with reference to Currenttime.

The Russian Theater of Estonia decided to drop the word “Russian” from its name.

The change of the sign has been on the agenda since last year because of the aggressive war of aggression that Russia is waging in Ukraine.

In the spring of 2024, the theater itself held several meetings dedicated to updating its repertoire. There were rumors that the company was asked to remove works by Russian and Soviet playwrights from the repertoire.

The director of the theater and its artistic director Dmytro Petrenko note that the theater has a very clear position on Russia's war in Ukraine.

At the same time , the theater's director, Anne-li Päiv, says that the change of name, as well as the repertoire, was more artistic and explains that the theater has two tasks. Firstly, to arouse the interest of its audience in Estonian culture, and secondly, to attract the Estonian-speaking public.

Even if we look back decades ago, the repertoire of this theater always included works by Estonian authors. It just happened that there was a lull. We are returning to this now. And in the area of transition to education in Estonian, it is also very important to show children and teenagers the works of local authors - Anne-lee Pyv says.

