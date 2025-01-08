Finnish Foreign Minister denies “threats” to Russia from NATO accession

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45034 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146070 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126606 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134277 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128464 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31345 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93540 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101270 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180553 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142667 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134309 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151508 views
Finnish Foreign Minister denies “threats” to Russia from NATO accession

Finnish Foreign Minister denies “threats” to Russia from NATO accession

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25295 views

Elina Valtonen stated that NATO is a defense alliance and does not pose a threat to Russia. The Minister emphasized that free nations choose to be members of the Alliance.

There is no threat to Russia from NATO, there is a Russian narrative about fictitious "threats", in particular, Finland does not pose any danger to Russia as a member of the Alliance. This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, UNN reports.

"There is no threat from NATO, there is a Russian narrative that has been around for a long time about the 'threat' from NATO, or the 'threat' from NATO enlargement. We are a defensive alliance, we do not pose any threat to Russia," Valtonen said.

She emphasized that Finland, as a NATO member, is not a threat.

"Our country Finland, as a NATO member, is not a threat. NATO is not expanding by force, free nations, democratic nations choose membership. This happened in Sweden, Finland, and it will happen to Ukraine in the near future, we hope, if the Ukrainian people continue to support this choice. This is not a threat to anyone's security, it is simply what we see in free societies," said Valtonen.

Finnish Defense Ministry recognizes Russia as a significant security threat19.12.24, 18:30 • 21308 views

Addendum

Trump said he "can understand Russia's feelings" about Joe Biden allegedly breaking the "agreement" to refuse to accept Ukraine into NATO.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on US President-elect Donald Trump's statement on Ukraine's membership in NATO and said that Russia has not changed its rhetoric of surrender and ultimatums. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
finlandFinland
swedenSweden
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

