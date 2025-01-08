Finnish Foreign Minister denies “threats” to Russia from NATO accession

There is no threat to Russia from NATO, there is a Russian narrative about fictitious "threats", in particular, Finland does not pose any danger to Russia as a member of the Alliance. This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, UNN reports.

"There is no threat from NATO, there is a Russian narrative that has been around for a long time about the 'threat' from NATO, or the 'threat' from NATO enlargement. We are a defensive alliance, we do not pose any threat to Russia," Valtonen said.

She emphasized that Finland, as a NATO member, is not a threat.

"Our country Finland, as a NATO member, is not a threat. NATO is not expanding by force, free nations, democratic nations choose membership. This happened in Sweden, Finland, and it will happen to Ukraine in the near future, we hope, if the Ukrainian people continue to support this choice. This is not a threat to anyone's security, it is simply what we see in free societies," said Valtonen.

Finnish Defense Ministry recognizes Russia as a significant security threat

Addendum

Trump said he "can understand Russia's feelings" about Joe Biden allegedly breaking the "agreement" to refuse to accept Ukraine into NATO.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on US President-elect Donald Trump's statement on Ukraine's membership in NATO and said that Russia has not changed its rhetoric of surrender and ultimatums.