Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program

The Ukrainian Book Institute has published a list of the most popular books that young people most often buy under the eBook program. The list includes contemporary novels, poetry, and motivational literature. This was announced in Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Interesting statistics for those who want to learn about literary trends," Fedorov writes in his post.

Top 10 books most often purchased through the eBooks program:

1. Colleen Hoover. "Leave Me If You Love Me...", book 1

2. "No One Loved Like This: An Anthology of Ukrainian Poetry about Love"

3. "Anthology of Ukrainian Poetry of the Twentieth Century: From Tychyna to Zhadan"

4. 4. H.D. Carlton. "A Cat and Mouse Game. Book I. The Pursuit of Adeline"

5. Taylor Jenkins Reed. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

6. Tilly Cole. "A Thousand Memorable Kisses"

7. Brianna West. "The Turnaround Year. 365 days to become the person you really want to be"

8. Jim Loveless. "Go where it's scary. And you will have what you dream of"

9. Colleen Hoover. "Stay if you love...", book 2

10. Penelope Douglas. "Punk 57"

Fedorov also noted that Ukrainians have submitted more than 100 thousand applications for eBooks.

Starting January 1, 2025, 18-year-old Ukrainians will receive UAH 908 to their Diia.Card as part of the eBook program.

As of January 3, more than 50,000 applications for participation in the eBook program were submitted.