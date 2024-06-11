Four American teachers were stabbed in a knife attack in China

Four American teachers were stabbed in China ,CNN reports.

Details

According to information, four American teachers were injured in a knife attack in the city of Jilin in northern China.

This was stated by the US State Department.

It is reported that teachers who worked at the Iowa college visited the partner University of the institution in the city of Jilin. The injury occurred in a public park in the city.

Jilin provincial authorities did not comment on the incident.

