In the US storms cause massive power outages in Texas after weekend storms leave 24 dead

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77467 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140263 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239859 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163762 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148005 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110819 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38116 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56711 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106650 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 56744 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206441 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232510 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219642 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11647 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106650 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110819 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158577 views
Actual
In the US storms cause massive power outages in Texas after weekend storms leave 24 dead

In the US storms cause massive power outages in Texas after weekend storms leave 24 dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26597 views

Severe storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail hit Texas, leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power, as the United States recovered from the weather that killed at least 24 people in 7 states over the Memorial Day weekend.

Severe storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail hit Texas in the United States on Tuesday, leaving more than a million businesses and homes without power, as much of the United States recovered from severe weather, including tornadoes that killed at least 24 people in seven states over the Memorial Day weekend, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

Voters in the state's runoff election discovered that some polling stations had no electricity. About 100 polling stations in Dallas County were cut off. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a disaster area and noted that some elderly people's homes were using generators. "Ultimately, this is going to be a power outage situation for several days," Jenkins said on Tuesday.

More severe weather and heavy rain was forecast for the Dallas area on Tuesday evening. Severe thunderstorms were also approaching Houston, where officials warned that high winds could cause damage less than two weeks after hurricane-force winds knocked out power to more than 800,000 homes and businesses.

In the Midwest, an unusual weather phenomenon called a "gustnado," similar to a small tornado, brought some dramatic moments to a lake in western Michigan last weekend.

Seven people, including two young children, were killed in Cooke County, Texas, by a tornado that tore through a mobile home park on Saturday, officials said, while seven people were killed in Arkansas.

Two people were killed in Mays County, Oklahoma, east of Tulsa, authorities said. Among the injured were guests at an outdoor wedding. A Missouri resident died on Sunday in Sikeston after a tree branch fell on his tent while he was camping.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that five people in his state were killed in a hurricane that hit near where a devastating swarm of tornadoes killed 81 people in December 2021. One family lost their home for the second time in the same area where a tornado leveled their home less than three years ago.

An 18-year-old girl died in Clay County, North Carolina, after a large tree fell on her trailer. Authorities also confirmed one death in Nelson County, Virginia.

In addition to the Memorial Day weekend deaths in Magnolia, Texas, north of Houston, one person was killed on Tuesday when a house under construction collapsed during a hurricane, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Approximately 150,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia and Missouri lost power on Tuesday.

It was a dark month of tornadoes and severe weather in the central part of the country.

Tornadoes in Iowa last week killed at least five people and injured dozens. Earlier this month, storms killed eight people in Houston.

Addendum

April was the second most tornado-prone month on record for the country. The end of May is the peak of tornado season, but recent storms have been exceptionally strong, producing very large tornadoes, said Victor Gensini, a professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
iowaIowa
virginiaVirginia
michiganMichigan
texasTexas
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising